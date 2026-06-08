The Times' 2026 All-Star baseball team

Pitchers Julian Garcia and Jordan Ayala are among the players chosen for the Los Angeles Times' 2026 All-Star baseball team.

St. John Boscoo High pitcher Julian Garcia celebrates with shortstop James Clark after throwing a one-hit shutout to beat Norco 2-0 in the Southern Section Division 1 final.

The Long Beach State commit threw a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts in the Southern Section Division 1 final and finished 9-1 with a 0.80 ERA. In his only season playing high school baseball, the Louisiana State commit went 9-0 while allowing one earned run in 60 innings and batted over .500 in leading his team to a Division 2 title.

The Oklahoma State commit batted .440 with 14 doubles and five home runs while also showing off strong defensive skills. The Tennessee commit batted .436 with 48 hits and 29 RBIs. The UC Irvine commit and Trinity League MVP led the two-time Division 1 champions with a .390 batting average and 31 RBIs while repeatedly delivering clutch hits. The Texas A&M commit got hot in the final month and finished with a .417 average, 45 hits and 47 RBIs.

Complete coverage of The Times’ All-Star baseball and softball teams, from the players and coaches of the year to capsules on each player and the final 2026 rankings. The expected first-round draft pick led the team with 42 hits, including 10 doubles, and also was an ace on the mound for the Sunset League champions and Division I regional champions. The possible first-round MLB draft pick batted .360 with nine home runs and seven stolen bases.

He set a school record with 11 home runs and struck out only once in 84 at-bats while batting .500 with 42 hits and nine doubles. Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.





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