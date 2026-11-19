Among the actor’s colorful roles is one rather surreal real-life moment in the hoosegow.

Robert Pattinson attends the"Good Time" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on August 8, 2017 in New York City. The future James Bond walked around a prison to prepare for the part.

It was the middle of 2016, and Pattison didn’t commit any crimes, but he badly wanted to be seen as a someone who did. Pattinson was preparing for his role as Connie Nikas, a con on the run, in the The Safdies knew some incarcerated people at Rikers, including their friend Buddy Duress, who would go on to be in the film.

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So, as Pattinson told a reporter writing about the movie in 2017, he begged Josh to get him into the facility. The director obliged, and while inside he and the“just kind of went everywhere; we didn’t really ask for permission,” as Pattinson recalled at the time. On the one hand this unpersuasive cosplay can seem like one more reason the actor makes for an ill-fitting James Bond — you generally want yourOn the other hand, what’s more James Bond than sneaking around Rikers and getting out unscathed? The Safdies didn’t see Pattison in any of the top roles, including the lead middle-aged hustler played by Adam Sandler.

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But the filmmakers were so intrigued by his persistence that they decided to write a whole chase-drama for him — the movie that became GoodSweet-talking your way into the confidence of a pair of powerful people so they’ll do something for you they weren’t otherwise ready to do? M would be proud. Rob Lowe Asked Ben Shapiro to Cast Him in ‘Confession’: “I’ve Worked With Left-Wing Writers. Why Wouldn’t I Work With Right-Wing Writers? ”Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival