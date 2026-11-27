Oklahoma City no longer finds itself at the top of the league. It’s no secret that the Oklahoma City Thunder have not been playing their best basketball lately

Nov 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain runs down the court during the second half of a NBA Cup game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Paycom Center.

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIt’s no secret that the Oklahoma City Thunder have not been playing their best basketball lately. The Thunder are 3-7 in their 10 games and have been heavily crippled by injuries. This is night and day from where the Thunder were last year, both record-wise and in terms of how much of a contender the team is.recently dropped its newest NBA power rankings, and the Thunder have continued to drop.

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OKC is currently right in the middle of the league, as the team sits at No. 15, which, for all that they have gone through, is not the worst scenario. OKC has somewhat stayed afloat this season, which is impressive, as the team has been without Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, and Chet Holmgren for almost the entire early season.