The Thriller Genre: A Diverse and Ever-Changing Landscape

The thriller genre has been a staple of cinema for decades, with its diverse range of sub-genres and styles offering something for everyone. From epic crime sagas to intimate psychological dramas, the thriller genre has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's acceptable in mainstream cinema. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the most perfectly directed thrillers of the 21st century, and explore what makes them tick.

The thriller genre has been keeping things fresh in cinema while others are making do with moldy leftovers. It's such a diverse genre made with basic ingredients that can be spiced up with all kinds of different additions that the results can satisfy even the most discerning of tastes.

It helps when the chef knows what they're doing, too. The 20th century brought us no end of perfectly directed thrillers, from epic crime sagas like Heat to intimate psychological dramas like Vertigo. All deliciously thrilling dishes cooked up by master chefs. The menu has only expanded in the 21st century, with many new cooks crafting their own signature dishes alongside some of the old pros who still know their way around the kitchen.

While I've run out of culinary metaphors, I'll simply say that thrillers rely on steady hands and sharp eyes. Directors who know how to ratchet up the tension and know the perfect moment to release it. In the 21st century, these master craftsmen have given us taut scenes of suspense, shocking moments of violence, and some surprisingly funny moments of relief.

All those and more are represented in the most perfectly directed thrillers of the 21st century, and they've been thoroughly taste-tested and arranged in a ranking for you to sample and decide for yourself. Bon appetit. 10 Man on Fire, directed by Tony Scott, is a prime example of this mastery. Scott was never given his proper due as a director while he was still alive.

His signature filmmaking style helped define what action movies looked and felt like for the better part of two decades, and you can still see his influence today. There's a direct line that can be drawn from Scott through Michael Bay to Zack Snyder, and if those latter two names make you wince a little bit, it might only be because they could never match the expertise of a director like Scott.

Action may have been his main course, but he always peppered them with plenty of thrills. While his 90s films were an absolute buffet, with movies like True Romance, Crimson Tide, and Enemy of the State, arguably his greatest effort came in the 21st century with the perfectly seasoned Man on Fire. As the second, and best, of three adaptations of the 1980 novel by A.J.

Quinnell, the film maintains its basic premise but spices it up with some visuals that were the culmination of Scott's entire career up to that point. Denzel Washington plays Creasy, a burnout mercenary who would prefer to drink his demons to death in Mexico City, but finds newfound purpose while working as a bodyguard for young Pita, played by Dakota Fanning.

When that purpose is ripped away when Pita is kidnapped and supposedly killed, Creasy paints his masterpiece of death with the blood of those responsible. Scott uses a fragmented and harried visual style to mimic the broken psyche of his protagonist, and in lesser hands, that style would feel like overactive music video flash trying to cover up for a lack of substance.

Scott is no hack, and Man on Fire still feels completely unique in its frantic direction, despite the attempts of many lesser filmmakers to replicate its perfection. 9 United 93, directed by Paul Greengrass, is another standout in the list of perfectly directed thrillers. Greengrass is playing with some of the same spices as Tony Scott, but where Scott heightens his cinematic dishes with his intense visual palette, Greengrass uses his to ground them in a recognizable reality.

It's what made his installments in the Bourne franchise feel so immediate and immersive, and it's what earned him an Oscar nomination for his harrowing docudrama United 93. As a recreation of some of the events that took place on 9/11, specifically those that occurred onboard the titular hijacked flight that never reached its intended target thanks to the heroic efforts of its passenger, there's an inherent queasiness to the film.

While using the visual language of a thriller to flavor a film based on a real-life tragedy could have turned United 93 into undigestible exploitation, Greengrass' employment of it only makes it feel more potently emotional. Sitting alongside the passengers of the fateful flight, feeling the terror and despair with them, and then watching them rise as one to confront their terrorizers is an emotionally devastating experience.

The contrast of the visceral violence in this film versus the Hollywood bombast of movies like Air Force One or Executive Decision makes it an exponentially more real experience. There's no excitement to the tension in United 93, only a gripping intensity that only lets go once the film reaches its inevitable climax.

Greengrass has excelled at translating world events into immersive and emotionally punishing thrillers like Captain Phillips and Bloody Sunday, but United 93 is his perfectly directed tribute to heroes of one of America's darkest days. 8 Uncut Gems, directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, is a film that may leave you feeling queasy, but in a different way. While anything might seem more palatable after United 93, trying to digest Uncut Gems is likely to give you a panic attack.

Adam Sandler stars as Howard Ratner, a jeweler who's always on the verge of losing everything. He's a man consumed by his own demons, and the Safdie brothers use a frenetic and unrelenting visual style to capture the chaos of his world. The film is a wild ride, with moments of dark humor and shocking violence, but it's also a deeply unsettling and uncomfortable watch.

The Safdie brothers have a reputation for pushing the boundaries of what's acceptable in mainstream cinema, and Uncut Gems is no exception. It's a film that will leave you feeling unsettled and disturbed, but it's also a testament to the power of cinema to capture the complexities of the human experience. The Safdie brothers are masters of crafting films that are both visually stunning and emotionally devastating, and Uncut Gems is no exception.

It's a film that will leave you questioning the very nature of reality and the human condition, and it's a testament to the Safdie brothers' skill as filmmakers that they're able to craft a film that's both beautiful and brutal





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