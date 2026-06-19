Get ready to binge-watch the best new shows on Netflix this weekend. From a Japanese action thriller to a star-studded crime thriller and a mysterious thriller series set in a lavish European setting, these three shows are what everyone's talking about.

The three best shows to watch on Netflix this weekend, June 19-21, 2026, are all brand new releases that viewers around the world are diving into now.

Between a new martial arts action thriller, a star-studded crime thriller that's become an overnight streaming sensation, and a mysterious thriller series set in a lavish European setting, these three shows are what everyone's watching this weekend on Netflix. Last week, the best shows to watch on Netflix included the reality competition series Outlast: The Jungle, the reality series America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and the South African drama series The Polygamist.

These remain great options to binge-watch this weekend, but these three new shows are the very best of what Netflix has to offer for this weekend specifically, based on their popularity and critical acclaim. Viral Hit is a new Japanese action thriller that has become a worldwide streaming sensation just days after its release on June 11, 2026.

Ranking #6 on Netflix's global streaming charts at the time of writing, Viral Hit follows a bullied high school student named Kota who discovers that he can make a small fortune off the violent fights that take place in his school. This inspires him to start his own streaming channel that specifically documents these brawls, which begins to have rapid and life-changing effects on his life.

Through Kota's efforts, he is able to start making money to pay off his mom's medical bills and get revenge on the bullies at his school. The series consists of 10 episodes, each between 41 and 59 minutes each, which makes the perfect length for a weekend-long binge that can be completed in just a few sittings.

Viewers have mostly found Viral Hit to be an enjoyable underdog story with great action elements, with some even claiming it to be one of the best new series of 2026 on Netflix so far. I Will Find You was destined to be an immediate streaming hit on Netflix following its debut on Thursday, June 18.

The very first United States-based adaptation of a novel by celebrated mystery author Harlan Coben, I Will Find You is currently the #1 show in the U.S. on Netflix and could very well hold that spot well through the weekend. The star-studded series stars Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Jonathan Tucker, and more.

Based on the 2023 book of the same name, I Will Find You follows David (Worthington), a wrongfully incarcerated man who was framed for his son's death. From behind prison walls, David tries to fight for his freedom while also proving that his son is still alive. Along the way, he enlists the help of Rachel (Lower), a formerly renowned journalist, as they try to get to the bottom of this puzzle together.

At just 8 episodes, this new Coben limited series is ideal to start and finish over the course of one weekend, and is already proving to be a huge hit on the platform. Oasis is the best new show to watch on Netflix this weekend, especially for fans of HBO's popular series The White Lotus.

Set at the most luxurious vacation resort in Spain, called the Oasis, a variety of guests arrive and plan to have an unforgettable summer full of thrills and adventure. That is, until the police become involved after an employee goes missing and a masked figure is spotted, inspiring two friends to do their own detective work to solve the mystery.

Oasis runs eight episodes, each between 38 and 48 minutes long, which makes it entirely possible to finish in just a few sittings, or even one for the ambitious viewer. The full series just dropped on Netflix on Friday, June 19, so it will be interesting to see whether it will garner the same level of popularity as I Will Find You during its first day of availability.

If you're looking for a new Netflix series that feels like summer, Oasis is as good as it gets on Netflix this weekend





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