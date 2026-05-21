The Threat to Academic Freedom and Research in Gender Studies

The Women's Media Center's research and reports shed light on the underrepresentation and misrepresentation of women in the media. The Women's Media Center's media training and leadership programs seek to elevate women's voices through media training. As a women's, gender, and sexuality studies professor, the author worries about the future of their interdisciplinary field as universities rush to comply with executive orders, state legislatures, weaponized austerity, and a raucous insistence of anti-intellectualism. Trump's explicitly racist, misogynistic, antitrans, ableist, xenophobic, Christian nationalist, Islamophobic, and imperialist agenda positions gender studies as inimical to his delusional and exclusionary vision of U.S. greatness and exceptionalism. Any field of study that offers students an opportunity to rigorously interrogate, critically think, and creatively imagine a more just world is an easy target in Trump's war on higher education. The field of gender studies, with its origins in struggles to reshape the world, is uniquely vulnerable in our current political moment. State legislators across the country are escalating their attacks on academic freedom and research and teaching focused on understanding systems of power, oppression, and privilege. The threat to cut off funding from 'elite' universities such as Harvard, Cornell, and Columbia has spooked numerous schools into making deals with the Trump administration. Women's and gender studies programs were among the easiest units to put on the chopping block given Trump's framing of them as hotbeds of indoctrination. More than a dozen well-established and storied programs and departments have shuttered their doors since Trump's inauguration. There's a growing contempt for those trained to examine power, privilege, and injustice, and it is precisely in a historical moment such as we are in now that women's and gender studies is desperately needed.

The Women's Media Center 's research and reports shed light on the underrepresentation and misrepresentation of women in the media. The Women's Media Center 's media training and leadership programs seek to elevate women's voices through media training .

As a women's, gender, and sexuality studies professor, I worry about the future of my interdisciplinary field as universities rush to comply with executive orders, state legislatures, weaponized austerity, and a raucous insistence of anti-intellectualism. Trump's explicitly racist, misogynistic, antitrans, ableist, xenophobic, Christian nationalist, Islamophobic, and imperialist agenda positions gender studies as inimical to his delusional and exclusionary vision of U.S. greatness and exceptionalism.

Any field of study that offers students an opportunity to rigorously interrogate, critically think, and creatively imagine a more just world is an easy target in Trump's war on higher education. The field of gender studies, with its origins in struggles to reshape the world, is uniquely vulnerable in our current political moment. State legislators across the country are escalating their attacks on academic freedom and research and teaching focused on understanding systems of power, oppression, and privilege.

The threat to cut off funding from 'elite' universities such as Harvard, Cornell, and Columbia has spooked numerous schools into making deals with the Trump administration. Women's and gender studies programs were among the easiest units to put on the chopping block given Trump's framing of them as hotbeds of indoctrination. More than a dozen well-established and storied programs and departments have shuttered their doors since Trump's inauguration.

There's a growing contempt for those trained to examine power, privilege, and injustice, and it is precisely in a historical moment such as we are in now that women's and gender studies is desperately needed





womensmediacntr / 🏆 397. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Women's Media Center Media Training Gender Studies Academic Freedom Trump's Agenda Elite Universities State Legislators Academic Freedom Research And Teaching Understanding Systems Of Power Oppression Privilege Trump's War On Higher Education Women's And Gender Studies Programs Trump's Framing Of Them As Hotbeds Of Indoctri More Than A Dozen Well-Established And Storied

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Despair and Grief at the Islamic Center of San Diego: A Tragic Loss Amidst a Heartfelt SupportThe Islamic Center of San Diego is a community center and school offering services like Arabic school, women's circles, discussion groups, activities for kids and adults, and meals for those in need. The shooting at the center resulted in loss of life and trauma for many who had gathered there, and the event affected the world in general.

Read more »

James Murdoch, media scion, strikes deal for New York Magazine and VoxMedia scion James Murdoch has struck a deal with the Vox Media digital company to acquire New York magazine, the Vox Media Podcast Network and the Vox editorial brand.

Read more »

James Murdoch, media scion, strikes deal for New York Magazine and VoxMedia scion James Murdoch has struck a deal with the Vox Media digital company to acquire New York magazine, the Vox Media Podcast Network and the Vox editorial brand.

Read more »

James Murdoch, media scion, strikes deal for New York Magazine and VoxMedia scion James Murdoch has struck a deal with the Vox Media digital company to acquire New York magazine, the Vox Media Podcast Network and the Vox editorial brand.

Read more »