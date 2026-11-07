The theme of this October shopping guide is pleasure

From a Dior stole to a Louis Vuitton ear cuff, this month's Coveted is all about treating yourself.

If you buy a product linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission. See all our Coveted lists of mandatory itemsThe suitcase that can survive travel’s inner circle of hell Claire Salinda is a reporter with Image, the magazine on L.A. style, fashion and art at the Los Angeles Times.

She joined The Times in 2025, and has been writing for Image since 2023. Salinda holds a master’s degree in literature and creative nonfiction writing from the Bennington Writing Seminars and a bachelor’s in English literature from Vassar College. Her work has appeared in the Missouri Review, Off Assignment, the Surfer’s Journal, Assay and other publications, including two print anthologies, “Pen and Ink: Tattoos and the Stories Behind Them” and “First Day, Last Day.

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” From Miista to Mykita, it’s a fashion opening fall in L.A. Here’s everything you need to know this November Eckhaus Latta’s Halloween bash at the Public Hotel was a preview of partying on the Sunset Strip