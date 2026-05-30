The Texas Senate Race Is Going to Be Pure Slime

It was another banner week of politics in America.

at the White House and wonders how long it will be before President Donald Trump announces the America 250 pole-dancing contest on the Washington Monument.

This week, we’ve got a lot of Texas, where the filthy tricks and locker-room slurs have only just begun. Markwayne Mullin has a brilliantly dumb idea he’s workshopping. The DOJ is reportedly going after a woman who sought legal recourse against Trump years ago. So that’s cooool …The Texas senator, who only 18 months ago fell a handful of votes short of becoming Senate Republican leader, was officially put out to pasture in the Texas Senate runoff this week.

Ken Paxton, the state’s attorney general and personification of the shit-eating grin, defeated John Cornyn 64–36 after receiving Trump’s endorsement the previous week. A few weeks ago, no incumbent senator, period, had lost a primary since Alabama’s Luther Strange All the jabs run to the same delta, though, and it’s an old classic: They’re basically calling Talarico gay, or possibly even a literal girl.

Read any post about him from a major account on X, and you may well see hundreds of comments from MAGA accounts saying, in some form or fashion, that Talarico is gay. White House aide Stephen Miller,that Paxton is “intentionally clipping my cringey comments to distract from his career of corruption. ” There’s no doubt about that.

Paxton is a scandal-o-matic blend of private deceit and public corruption. That’s rightly going to be the focal point of Talarico’s campaign. But this race is going to be the sort of toxic mud match in which the candidate who is most unfairly attacked will also likely lose. Talarico might as well throw some weird made-up insinuations at Paxton to keep up.

According to a statement from the DOJ, which we have no reason to believe is ever telling the truth, the department “has not opened—and has never opened—a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll,” who sued Trump years ago for defamation and sexual abuse to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. But CNNthat the DOJ has indeed launched a criminal investigation into Carroll and whether she committed perjury in a deposition by saying she had not taken outside funding for her lawsuit—when it was later revealed that tech billionaire Reid Hoffman had contributed to her case.

Whether the target would be Carroll, Hoffman, or anyone else adjacent to this case who lightened Trump’s wallet, it wouldn’t be good! It would once again be a case of federal prosecutors shaking down people who have been mean to their client, the president. Same old, same old. Unfortunately!to prop up bad Republican candidates in recent election cycles, so they can’t really complain.

But hot dog! Republicans are running some sleazy operations in the field this year. A mysterious PAC called Lead Left, which covers its tracks relatively well butin its metadata, has been spending money to boost lousy or extremist Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania, Nebraska, and Texas.

The lousy, extremist Democratic candidate who hasis Maureen Galindo, a sex therapist running against the party’s preferred candidate, Johnny Garcia, in Texas’ red-leaning but flippable 35earlier this month that she would turn an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center into “a prison for American Zionists,” adding, “It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles which will probably be most of the Zionists. ” This led to a wave of shocked, shocked Republicans calling on Democrats to condemn Galindo; Democratsthis week 64–36.

Lead Left, which registered its address to a Staples in Florida, will simply have to lick its wounds, get up, and fight harder for the idyllic progressive future it dreams of. : cutting or stopping the processing of international travelers in “sanctuary” jurisdictions, i.e., localities that restrict cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Markwayne Mullinthat although no decision has yet been made, he is “drawing up plans” to this effect.

“These sanctuary cities where the local radical-left Democrats aren’t allowing us to do our jobs and enforce federal laws,” he said on Fox News, means “we shouldn’t be processing international flights into their cities either. ”Say the Trump administration canceled international flights into Chicago, New York, Newark, Los Angeles, Boston, and San Francisco—for starters. That would not mean that the international routes would all start going through Dallas and Oklahoma City.

It would just mean that most international travel into the United States would be canceled, which would—what’s the right phrase here? —fuck up everything everywhere. The public, rather than blaming Democratic cities for their immigration policies, would probably blame the administration that chose to cancel all the flights for all of the flights being canceled.that the “push is seen internally as more of a personal desire of Mullin’s than one coming from inside the West Wing.

” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy directly rebutted the idea in a congressional hearing last week, saying, “We shouldn’t shut down air travel in a state that doesn’t agree with our politics. ” So while the idea seems unlikely to be implemented, you never know what self-destructive change of heart Trump could have. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest gerrymander of his state cracked the district of longtime Democratic Rep.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the empress of Broward County, five different ways. That left her shopping for a new district. She had to choose between a safe Democratic district and a Republican-leaning one that would nevertheless be winnable in a good environment. She chose the safe one, even though she doesn’t presently reside in it.and majority-minority district.

Plurality- and majority-Black districts are rapidly becoming fewer and farther between since the Supreme Court eliminated protections for them in, used to chair—wrote this week, “Our party cannot credibly denounce the dismantling of Black political power by Republicans while treating one of Florida’s few remaining majority-Black districts as a political opportunity for an incumbent seeking a safer seat. ” Wasserman Schultz’s argument is that she has the ability to do the most for the district as the No. 2 Democrat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

Expect more of these awkward collisions as the effects ofPockets within the Democratic Party apparatus remain hesitant to endorse Graham Platner in Maine in his Senate bid against incumbent Susan Collins. Even knowing that, though, the comments of Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts this week were unusually black-and-white. In a CNN interview, Auchincloss said that he finds “that tattoo and his commentary about it to be personally disqualifying.

” He added, “I hope Maine voters agree with me,”“it would be a mistake for the Democratic Party to think that Graham Platner’s brand of the Democratic Party is what wins us durable majorities throughout this country. ” So if Platner is the presumptive Democratic nominee in the state … and Auchincloss thinks Platner’s Totenkopf tattoo is “personally disqualifying” … and that he hopes “Maine voters agree with him” … is Auchincloss saying he hopes Collins beats Platner?

No, dingus! How dare you reach a conclusion based on his words!

“Susan Collins is a rubber stamp for the worst admin in history,”in a cleanup post. “Claims that I would endorse her, implicitly or otherwise, ignore my track record supporting Democrats to take back both chambers. ” He added, “If it were me I’d vote for someone else in the Maine Democratic primary. ” But there’s onlyin the Democratic primary, not serious competition to Platner.

We’re frankly confused how Auchincloss cornered himself into this one. Did he just have a brain fart and forget that Gov. Janet Mills dropped out of the





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