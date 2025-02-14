The Testaments Series: Chase Infiniti Joins Cast Alongside Ann Dowd

The Handmaid's Tale's conclusion is near, but Margaret Atwood's world will continue with 'The Testaments' series adaptation. Chase Infiniti joins the cast alongside Ann Dowd, playing roles in a future Gilead.

Though Hulu and series creator Bruce Miller's Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski-starring The Handmaid's Tale is set to conclude its run when the sixth and final season premieres (with three episodes) on April 8th, the universe created by bestselling author Margaret Atwood will endure. Back in 2019, news broke that Atwood's sequel novel, The Testaments , would also be receiving a series adaptation.

Set several years after The Handmaid's Tale, the novel focuses on three women connected to Gilead – including Maureen Dowd's Aunt Lydia. \'What I have given them, in the locked writers' room that nobody's allowed into — including me — is a whole new whiteboard and a bunch of new characters. The story of the characters in the show at the moment is left open, so it's up to Bruce and the highly competent writing team as to how they get those people into position,' Atwood shared about the project when it was first announced. Now, casting news has emerged – with Chase Infiniti (Presumed Innocent) taking to social media to confirm that she has joined Dowd in the cast of the sequel series. \During the final season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, June's unwavering spirit and determination propel her back into the fight to dismantle Gilead. Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) join the resistance. Serena (Strahovski) attempts to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) grapple with the consequences of their actions, and Nick (Max Minghella) faces tests of his character. This final chapter of June's journey underscores the significance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom. The series also features Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles. \Based on Margaret Atwood's book, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Elisabeth Moss, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Daniel Wilson, and Fran Sears. The series is distributed internationally by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution





