The Testaments Finale Sets Up Future Seasons as Creator Hints at Three to Four Season Plan

The Testaments concluded its first season with a hopeful yet unresolved ending for June and Agnes. Creator Bruce Miller discusses the show's potential three or four-season arc and the possibility of bringing back key Handmaid's Tale characters.

The Testaments , the highly anticipated sequel series to The Handmaid's Tale , concluded its first season after ten intense episodes. The finale did not reunite Agnes, portrayed by Chase Infiniti, with her mother June, played by Elisabeth Moss, but it set the stage for a hopeful future for them.

The show, based on Margaret Atwood's novel, premiered on Hulu on April 8, 2026, following six seasons of its predecessor that aired from April 26, 2017, to May 27, 2025. Its immediate popularity secured a swift renewal in May. While a specific return date remains uncertain, creator Bruce Miller, who also developed and showran The Handmaid's Tale before stepping down in March 2023 to focus on this adaptation, has hinted at the show's potential length.

Miller emphasized that The Testaments is conceived as a complete narrative arc and he aims to avoid an unsatisfying cancellation. He suggested that the dystopian drama could span three or four seasons, though this depends on the decisions of Disney, Hulu, MGM, and Amazon. Miller also alluded to the possibility of a eventual mother-daughter reunion, which could pave the way for the return of familiar Handmaid's Tale characters integral to Agnes's life outside Gilead.

These include Luke (O-T Fagbenle), her biological father and June's husband; Nichole, June's second daughter; and Moira (Samira Wiley), who acted as a maternal figure. The series continues to explore the oppressive world of Gilead and the resilience of its characters, blending thriller elements with deep sociopolitical commentary. The finale's direction leaves many narrative threads open, promising further development in potential upcoming seasons.

The collaboration between Atwood's source material and Miller's vision has been praised for expanding the lore while maintaining the emotional core of the original story. Production details and future casting decisions will likely follow as the show moves toward its next phase, assuming it receives the necessary network approvals. The Testaments has established itself as a significant addition to the dystopian television landscape, attracting both longtime fans and new viewers with its gripping storytelling and strong performances





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The Testaments Bruce Miller Margaret Atwood The Handmaid's Tale Hulu Dystopian Series Season Finale TV Renewal

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