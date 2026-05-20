The Testaments: Becka Doesn't Question Her Life in Gilead Because She Doesn't Know Any Different

The interview delves into Becka's mindset and actions in the penultimate episode of The Testaments, where she learns the dark truth about her dentist father and the devastating consequences of her decision.

Editor's note: The following interview contains spoilers for The Testaments Season 1, Episode 9. The interview discusses the experience of living in Gilead for Becka and during filming of the Hulu series The Testaments .

It also includes Becka's thoughts on her relationship with her father, the planning of the bathtub attack scene, and her feelings of betrayal by Agnes. The interview takes place after Episode 9, which features the unraveling of Becka's world and the truth about her dentist father in Gilead





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Becka The Testaments Gilead Filming Battlesuit Ratification

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