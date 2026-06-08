The Terror: The Devil in Silver's Emotional Episode 5, 'Vermillion'

Judith Light opens up about her character's demise in The Terror: The Devil in Silver episode 5, 'Vermillion', where Dorry takes her own life after being subjected to medical violence by the staff. Light praises the stunt team for pulling off the emotional scene and expresses her gratitude for the supportive environment on set.

Warning: SPOILERS lie ahead for The Terror: The Devil in Silver episode 5,"Vermillion"! The Terror: The Devil in Silver has finally revealed the tragic truth to Dorry 's New Hyde admittance, and Judith Light is breaking down all the reveals.

The Emmy winner starred in the horror series as Dorry, the patient with the longest tenure at the decaying New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital who acts as a cautionary tale for Dan Stevens' Pepper should he not be a cooperative patient. The Terror: The Devil in Silver episode 5, entitled"Vermillion," revealed that Dorry had been admitted to the hospital roughly 30 years prior to the start of the series by her husband, as she started exhibiting signs of schizophrenia, and was subjected to medical violence by the staff, with the ending seeing her taking her own life.

Now, in an interview with ScreenRant's Grant Hermanns, Judith Light has opened up about Dorry's big episode in The Terror: The Devil in Silver. Asked about her character's demise, the Emmy winner began by sharing that, from her character's point of view, her action was"the first time that Dorry has made a real choice for herself," as well as"have some kind of control" in her life, as she"knew what they would do to her": Judith Light: The death by them would be much more horrific than at her own hand.

But I can only tell you that the support that I received from everyone, all the producers, all the crew — Victor and Chris Cantwell told me that the crew came up to them and said,"You can't do this to Dorry. You can't do this to Dorry.

" Everybody felt like they had come to love her so much, and we all felt that way. And I didn't want it to end either, but it had to be. So, it was created in the most supportive way.

Light went on to praise the stunt team for the way they pulled off Dorry's death, in which she jumps off one of the fences surrounding the hospital, expressing that an effective team was important for"people feel what you would choose to have them feel" in such a moment. She concurred that it was a"heartbreaking" scene for her and the staff to pull off as much as it was for viewers to see.

As for the episode showing more about her Terror character's backstory, and how it tied into the depiction of her death, Light found there was"a beauty to it," and recalled getting praise from Scott Free exec/executive producer David Zucker that the conclusion to her character's arc in episode 5"mattered, was moving and was powerful.

" The Emmy winner expressed her eagerness at hearing"that people were affected by it" and had"become so invested in the character and all the characters. " The reveal of Dorry's backstory in The Terror season 3 came on the heels of the similarly tragic death of Chinaza Uche's Kofi, killed by police after they mistake his agitation from a fight with the devil for an attack.

While all the New Hyde patients were hit with sorrow over his death, including his new roommate, Pepper, Dorry appeared to be the one hit the hardest, feeling guilty for somewhat having a part in helping the devil for years. However, her backstory, shown through a series of hallucinations and flashbacks, reveals that Dorry was not as complicit as she believes, with the hospital's original founder Dr. Walter, played by 'Salem's Lot alum John Benjamin Hickey, having put her through multiple lobotomies throughout the years.

This effectively robbed her of her sense of control and further spotlighted both the troublesome nature of some psychiatric institutions, as well as the male-dominated nature of society when she was first admitted to the hospital. These series of experiments also make sense as to why Dr. Walter continued to serve as the primary appearance of the devil to Dorry throughout The Terror season 3.

As Light's character herself explained to Pepper and some of the other patients, the devil enjoys feeding off of the misery of those around it, and generally appears in forms it knows unsettle its prey. Related Ridley Scott’s Horror Series Debuts To New Rotten Tomatoes Record After 7-Year Hiatus Ridley Scott's anthology horror series is setting a new Rotten Tomatoes record with its debut score after a seven-year hiatus between seasons.

Posts 1 By Grant Hermanns As Light points out, while Dorry's death is a tragedy in The Terror: The Devil in Silver, particularly in the wake of learning how much she lacked a sense of control throughout her time in New Hyde, it's also a show of her finally making her own decision. However, with her death being much more public than most of the devil's previous victims, and coming as the hospital has been hit with a closure notice from those who run it, it will be interesting to see how the finale further shows the impact of her death.

Be sure to check out some of our previous The Terror: The Devil in Silver-related coverage with: The Terror: The Devil in Silver's season finale airs June 11 on AMC+ and Shudder. 10 9.1/10 The Terror 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-14 Mystery Drama Fantasy Horror Release Date 2018 - 2019-00-00 Network AMC, Shudder, AMC+ Showrunner David Kajganich, Soo Hugh, Christopher Cantwell Directors Tim Mielants, Edward Berger, Sergio Mimica-Gezzan, Fred Toye, Karyn Kusama, Michael Lehmann, Josef Kubota Wladyka, Lily Mariye, Toa Fraser, Meera Menon Writers David Kajganich, Shannon Goss, Tony Tost, Steven Hanna, Andres Fischer-Centeno, Benjamin Endsley Klein, Danielle Roderick, Alessandra DiMona, Josh Parkinson Cast See All The Terror is a 2018 horror anthology series inspired by real historical events and featuring a touch of the supernatural.

Each standalone season explores a different historical period and narrative, with the first a depiction of Captain Sir John Franklin's expedition to the arctic in the 1800s and the second set in an internment camp for Japanese Americans during WWII. A new season releases in 2026 and stars Dan Stevens, adapting and named after Victor LaVelle's novel The Devil in Silver.

Main Genre Mystery Creator David Kajganich, Max Borenstein, Alexander Woo, Victor LaValle Executive Producer Alexander Woo, Alexandra Milchan, Brooke Kennedy, Christopher Cantwell, Clayton Krueger, Dan Simmons, Dan Stevens, David Kajganich, David W. Zucker, Edward Berger, Guymon Casady, Max Borenstein, Ridley Scott, Scott Lambert, Soo Hugh, Victor LaValle Producers Robyn-Alain Feldman Seasons 2 Story By David Kajganich, Max Borenstein, Alexander Woo Powered by Expand Collapse





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Terror: The Devil In Silver Judith Light Dorry New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital Medical Violence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What I’ve Learned From 25 Years of Covering the Global War on TerrorIn his farewell column, Tom Engelhardt outlines how US imperialism came home in the form of Donald Trump.

Read more »

Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old man last seen in downtown Austin on SaturdayAustin police are searching for a 73-year-old man last seen in downtown Austin on Satruday morning.

Read more »

London Holds Largest Ever Training Exercise to Test Emergency Services' Response to Terror AttacksLondon's emergency services have conducted a massive training exercise at Canary Wharf to test their response to terror attacks. The exercise, codenamed Firebird, involved over 1,000 people and tested the skills of emergency responders in dealing with a terrorist attack. The event was designed to learn from lessons of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack and deploy new technology, such as drones. Participants included police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and counter-terrorism investigation teams, as well as Canary Wharf security staff. The exercise served as a poignant reminder of the Docklands IRA bombing in 1996, which resulted in two fatalities and over 100 people injured. Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Kris Wright, who directed the exercise, said that the response that Londoners see from their emergency services and partners to the most catastrophic events is world-leading, but that they should continue to stretch themselves and test themselves. Security Minister Dan Jarvis praised the emergency services for working around the clock to keep people safe and thanked those who took part in the exercise. He also emphasized the importance of being vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity to the police.

Read more »

Hugh Jackman to Play Pirate Long John Silver in ‘Treasure Island’ Movie Directed by Ridley ScottHugh Jackman is set to play pirate Long John Silver in Ridley Scott's 'Treasure Island' movie. Jack Thorne penned the script.

Read more »