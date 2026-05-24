The Terror Returns with Devil in Silver, A Psychiatric‑Hospital Horror Anthology

Ridley Scott's The Terror anthology shifts from Arctic tragedy to a claustrophobic psychiatric hospital in its new season, Devil in Silver. The six‑episode series follows Pepper, wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital, and explores psychological terror, garnering strong critical praise and reviving interest in the franchise’s historic roots.

Ridley Scott may have experimented with horror before, but his latest effort proves that the director can still deliver a chilling, unforgettable experience. The Terror , the anthology series that first captured audiences with its bleak reconstruction of the 19th‑century Franklin expedition, returns for a second season that abandons the icy wastelands of the Arctic in favour of a far more claustrophobic setting: a decaying psychiatric hospital.

Titled The Terror: Devil in Silver, the six‑episode limited series premiered simultaneously on AMC+ and Shudder on May 7, quickly becoming a headline‑grabbing hit. The narrative centres on Pepper, a man whose life spirals out of control after a violent confrontation leads to his wrongful commitment to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital. Within the institution’s shadowed corridors, Pepper confronts not only the brutal tactics of the staff but also the hallucinatory terror that seeps from the building’s very walls.

The series builds its dread through an oppressive atmosphere, using tight framing, dim lighting and an unsettling sound design that makes the audience feel as trapped as the characters. Unlike conventional horror that relies on jump‑scares or monstrous antagonists, Devil in Silver feeds on psychological disorientation and the lingering guilt that haunts each patient, turning ordinary institutional routines into nightmarish rituals. The revival of The Terror has also ignited fresh interest in the franchise’s origins.

The inaugural season, which aired in 2018, was an adaptation of Dan Simmons’ novel that drew heavily on the true story of the Franklin expedition – the doomed 1845 voyage of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror in search of the Northwest Passage. The historical tragedy, marked by relentless ice, scurvy and mutiny, provided a naturally terrifying backdrop that the series amplified with supernatural elements.

Critics lauded the first season’s meticulous period detail and its ability to blend factual dread with gothic horror, earning a 94 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and near‑universal acclaim. That critical momentum has carried over to the new season, where early reviews praise the series for maintaining the original’s high standard while exploring fresh territory.

Reviewers highlight the unsettling psychiatric‑hospital setting as a masterclass in confinement horror, noting that the performances—especially the lead portrayal of Pepper—anchor the show’s more surreal moments in genuine human emotion. Beyond its narrative achievements, The Terror: Devil in Silver demonstrates a strategic partnership between AMC and the streaming platform Shudder, signalling an evolving model for premium‑cable horror content. By delivering the series across both services, the creators have maximised audience reach while preserving the anthology’s niche appeal.

The show’s success also underscores a broader industry trend: horror series that eschew cheap thrills in favour of layered, psychological terror are resonating strongly with viewers and critics alike. As the series continues its weekly rollout, anticipation builds for how the story will resolve Pepper’s struggle for freedom and sanity, and whether the franchise will continue to expand its anthology format with new, equally unsettling environments.

For fans of atmospheric horror and historically rooted storytelling, The Terror remains a compelling study of how isolation, fear and the human psyche intersect to create an experience that lingers long after the final episode ends





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