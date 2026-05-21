The Terminator: 35th Anniversary Return

The iconic action film is coming back in celebration of its 35th anniversary, showcasing its groundbreaking CGI effects and iconic liquid metal cyborg character.

is back in select theaters this weekend, in celebration of the movie’s 35th anniversary. Considered one of the best action film s and best sequels of all time, it’s also celebrated among film experts for its groundbreaking use of CGI visual effects for the T-1000 character, a liquid metal cyborg masquerading as an LAPD officer.

Starting on May 22, but they’re already selling out. Additional screenings are on May 29 at Los Feliz 3, May 30 at Aero Theatre in Santa Monica and June 6 and 7 at The Vista in Los Feliz





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Terminator CGI Action Film Sequel LAPD Liquid Metal Cyborg The Terminator

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