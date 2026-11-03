The Terminal List Top of Prime Video But Wild Cards Leads New Recommendations

The Terminal List holds Prime Video rankings while Wild Cards gains acclaim. Discover three top shows to stream this week with detailed insights on cast and ratings.

Prime Video viewers are continuing to flock to The Terminal List as the streaming platform enters November with the Chris Pratt -starring action thriller maintaining its number one position in TV rankings for another week. Created by David DiGilio and adapted from the novels by Jack Carr, the series returned recently with a second season that has performed admirably since its release.

Terminal List Dominates Streaming Charts

The Terminal List remains the primary driver of viewership on the platform, showcasing the enduring appeal of high-stakes action narratives in the current media landscape. Chris Pratt leads the ensemble cast in this adaptation, which continues to draw significant audience engagement following its recent return. The show's sustained performance highlights the strong demand for polished, character-driven thriller content among subscribers who are looking for immersive entertainment during the fall season.

Also read The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Setting and Story Explained

Wild Cards Breaks Procedural Trends

While The Terminal List holds the top spot, Wild Cards is rapidly emerging as a standout recommendation for viewers seeking a different kind of crime drama. This Canadian police procedural series was created by Michael Konyves and centers on Cole Ellis, a detective who is demoted to patrol duty and forced to partner with Max Mitchell, a spirited con artist. The dynamic between Cole and Max creates a compelling friction, as Cole's strict, by-the-book methodology consistently clashes with Max's street-smart charisma and unconventional tactics.

Cast Dynamics Drive Critical Acclaim

Wild Cards stars Giacomo Gianniotti as the disciplined Detective Cole Ellis and Vanessa Morgan as the cunning Max Mitchell, with both actors appearing in all seasons of the show. The series also features rotating recurring and guest stars such as Martin Sheen, Jason Priestley, and Tamara Taylor, adding depth to the episodic cases. Critics have praised Wild Cards for reviving the breezy, lighthearted crime procedural format popular in the 2000s, effectively utilizing the opposites-attract trope to create a fresh viewing experience that resonates with modern audiences.

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Ratings Success and Audience Reception

The popularity of Wild Cards has been substantial since its premiere, with the first season becoming the highest-rated new series for CBC. The show has maintained a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes across three seasons, indicating consistent quality and viewer satisfaction. Each week presents a new criminal case while underlying storylines explore the romantic dynamic between the protagonists and their family secrets, providing a layered narrative that keeps viewers engaged beyond the weekly mystery.

Broader Streaming Landscape Insights

Although The Terminal List and Wild Cards are the primary focus, the Prime Video library offers a wide array of other high-quality series worth exploring this week. The platform continues to diversify its content offerings, ensuring that subscribers have access to various genres and storytelling styles. Viewers can explore additional recommendations through Collider's curated lists of the best shows and movies available on Prime Video, which provide further guidance for those looking to expand their watchlist beyond the current chart-toppers.