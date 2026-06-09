The Terminal List: Prime Video's Action Thriller Franchise

The Terminal List is a great action thriller that has already spawned a spinoff and a second season. It's a hit with viewers and has the potential to become a major franchise. The series is based on the novels of Jack Carr and has a bright future. With multiple spinoff shows in the works, The Terminal List could end up becoming an entire universe unto itself.

There's an eight-episode action thriller on Prime Video that's so good it already spawned a spinoff and a second season that's just months away. Some of the best shows on Prime Video are action thriller s.

From newer streaming originals like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Reacher, and Citadel to more classic shows like The Shield and Colony, Prime Video has cornered the action thriller genre. One of the streaming service's best action thrillers is The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt. The Terminal List follows former Navy SEAL and special operative Lieutenant Commander Reece (Pratt), a man who is experiencing memory problems after returning home from a disastrous military operation.

As Reece struggles with his memory, his wife and daughter are killed, sending him on a quest to uncover a massive and violent conspiracy and kill the people on his list. The Terminal List is a great action thriller, but it's also already proving to be much more than a simple one-off show.

The Terminal List is a great show in and of itself, but it's also already spawned a spinoff prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, the original series has already been renewed for a second season, and even has the potential to become a major franchise. The Terminal List Is A Great Action Thriller Franchise One of the biggest reasons to watch The Terminal List is that it's a great show.

It's far from a perfect show; it was panned by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but its 94% approval among viewers is proof that The Terminal List is a hit. The series also makes up for some shortcomings in its plot by being absolutely thrilling from start to finish. There's truly no telling how the next piece of the conspiracy Reece is investigating will unravel, which keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

The Terminal List is exactly what fans of action thrillers and especially military-adjacent thrillers want out of a show. It's chock-full of great action, Chris Pratt plays a tough and gruff protagonist exceptionally well, and there are plenty of twists in store to keep you interested. It may not be a critical darling, but The Terminal List delivers on everything the action thriller genre promises in spades, and it's one of the most entertaining shows on Prime Video.

The Terminal List's spinoff series, Dark Wolf, is even better than the first season as well. As a prequel, it gives a lot of backstory into the characters and makes them even more sympathetic, it has just as much action and suspense as the original series, and it expands the entire story in some great and meaningful ways. With those two shows working together, The Terminal List is already well worth watching for anyone who likes action thrillers.

The Terminal List Could Go Well Beyond Season 2 As previously mentioned, The Terminal List season 2 has already been confirmed, filmed, and is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on October 21. That's a great sign of longevity for any show in the streaming era, considering how many shows get canceled prematurely, but The Terminal List may not be stopping there.

Since the series is based on the novels of the same name by Jack Carr, the show has a very bright future. The Terminal List's return in 2026 sets up a massive streaming battle between Reacher, The Night Agent, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and this series. Prime Video has also proven that The Terminal List doesn't even need to be constrained by Carr's books.

The spinoff prequel series Dark Wolf isn't an adaptation of a book, and is instead a wholly original origin story for Taylor Kitsch's Ben. Using the same model Dark Wolf used, Prime Video could make several other Terminal List spinoff shows to explore other characters and other parts of Reece's backstory. The Terminal List could end up becoming an entire universe unto itself





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The Terminal List Prime Video Action Thriller Chris Pratt Jack Carr Spinoff Second Season Streaming Battle

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