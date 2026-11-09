The Terminal List Leads Prime Video Streaming Charts With 830 Million Minutes

Chris Pratt's The Terminal List dominates Prime Video with 830 million minutes watched, securing the top five spot and confirming a bright future for the military thriller franchise.

The military action thriller The Terminal List continues to dominate viewership metrics on Prime Video , demonstrating sustained audience interest well past its initial premiere. The series secured the fifth position on the overall top ten streaming list for the week of October 19 through October 25, according to the latest report from Nielsen . During this single week, the show accumulated an impressive 830 million minutes watched by global audiences.

Streaming Dominance And Audience Retention

This substantial viewership number highlights the enduring appeal of the franchise, which has successfully built a loyal fanbase beyond its first season. Prime Video has cultivated a reputation for high-quality military thrillers that keep audiences returning for complex narratives involving elite operators and high-stakes conspiracies. The performance of The Terminal List confirms that this strategy is yielding significant results, establishing the show as a cornerstone of the streamer's original content library.

Also read The Terminal List Season 2 Viewership Decline Highlights Prime Video Retention Risks

The data reflects a broader trend where adaptation of popular action novels translates into long-term streaming success. Unlike one-off seasonal hits, franchises with deep lore and recognizable characters tend to maintain higher engagement levels over time. The recent Nielsen report underscores that The Terminal List is not merely riding the coattails of its launch hype but is generating consistent demand across multiple viewing windows.

Narrative Depth And Character Development

Starring Chris Pratt as James Reece , the narrative follows a Navy SEAL whose entire platoon is ambushed during a covert mission. The story delves into the psychological aftermath of this trauma as Reece investigates the attack, uncovering a conspiracy that extends far beyond the battlefield. This blend of grounded military detail and intricate conspiracy thriller elements allows the show to attract viewers who may not typically consume war dramas.

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Pratt's portrayal of a character forced to navigate extreme violence while seeking answers adds a compelling emotional layer to the action. The series does not rely solely on spectacle, using its military settings and operational details to drive the plot forward. This commitment to realistic action and deep character study has helped distinguish the show in a crowded streaming market.

Future Plans And Franchise Expansion

The bright future for the franchise is further secured by recent announcements regarding new seasons and spin-offs. A second season has been confirmed, continuing the story of James Reece , while plans are also underway to adapt Jack Carr 's novel Savage Son . These developments indicate that Prime Video intends to leverage the success of the initial series to build a broader universe based on Carr 's works.

Additionally, a new detective series with a military twist titled Worth is in development, expanding the scope of adaptations from the author's bibliography. The critical reception of the second season, reflected in its Rotten Tomatoes score, further validates the show's quality and its ability to evolve while maintaining viewer interest. These projects ensure that the momentum generated by The Terminal List will likely continue to drive engagement for Prime Video in the coming months.