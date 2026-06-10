The Terminal List Franchise Expands with Prequel Dark Wolf Starring Taylor Kitsch

The Terminal List, Prime Video's action thriller starring Chris Pratt, has expanded into a franchise with the prequel series Dark Wolf, starring Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards. The prequel explores Edwards' backstory and his eventual betrayal of James Reece, a plot point from the original series. The decision to produce a prequel was driven by Chris Pratt to keep fans engaged during the wait for Season 2.

When a TV series scores big in streaming, it's like there's a world of possibilities for what comes next. While a Season 2 renewal is the most common next step, a series can go on to inspire spin-off shows, prequels, sequels, and even one-time specials like The Bear's recent one-off prequel episode, Gary.

In the case of Prime Video's hit action thriller The Terminal List, which stars Chris Pratt and first premiered on July 1, 2022, the series' success not only scored a Season 2 renewal, but became the backbone of a whole franchise too. Before the second season of The Terminal List even started production, Prime Video bet on the prequel series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, which premiered on August 27, 2025.

Starring Taylor Kitsch in his returning role as former Navy SEAL turned CIA operative Ben Edwards, Dark Wolf continued streaming success for the franchise, scoring big with fans and critics alike, and making The Terminal List one of the strongest action franchises in TV. Expanding The Terminal List Was a Natural Next Step While fans of The Terminal List might've been disappointed with the longer wait time until Season 2 of the series, it seems the prequel was a natural next step for the franchise's production team, and a pivot suggested by Pratt himself, who also serves as an executive producer for both shows.

He was actually the one who realized, based on his schedule, that we were going to have a long time between Terminal List Season one and Season two, series creator and showrunner David DiGilio told The Hollywood Reporter in 2025. So he didn't want the fans to be left waiting, and he was like, We should do Ben's story. From a narrative perspective, the prequel also made perfect sense.

At the end of Season 1 of The Terminal List, Pratt's James Reece crosses Ben's name off his terminal list, aka his tour of vengeance after the mass execution of his former Navy SEALs platoon, as well as his wife and daughter. In the finale, it's revealed that Ben helped put into motion the assassination plot against his own brothers-in-arms, who were involuntarily subjected to a faulty experimental drug trial to combat the effects of PTSD.

He justified the betrayal by claiming he was giving them all a more dignified death, but proceeded to win millions in the deal, a betrayal Reece couldn't forgive. In the prequel series, however, audiences go back in time and follow the beginning of Ben's CIA career, and the events that would eventually lead to his stark betrayal





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The Terminal List Dark Wolf Prime Video Taylor Kitsch Chris Pratt Prequel Action Thriller Franchise James Reece Ben Edwards

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