Including Lena Dunham’s favorite sweatpants.

is here, and we’re updating this story regularly. To find the best deals in every category, follow all of, and sweats are featured in several of our Best in Class roundups due to their comfortable, breathable, and stretchy fabric, and plenty of other pieces have been recommended to us by celebrities and fitness experts over the years.

But like all trendy activewear, it can be expensive, so Black Friday is the best time to shop. Everything is discounted 30 percent, and the is 40 percent off.

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Below are the yoga pants, biker shorts, hoodies, and more we recommend, plus a few more picks that caught my eye.for women, Alo’s bootcut leggings are “soft and stretchy brushed fabric rather than the more traditional swishy yoga-pant material,” according to Strategist writerare these leggings that feel supportive and aren’t see-through.