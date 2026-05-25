Exploring the heroes that became villains, the article discusses ten iconic Marvel characters stepping from heroic to villainous status.

has created some of the most iconic superheroes ever. Instead of making their characters perfect heroic exemplars, they went in another direction with them. Their heroes were more human, having to deal with problems that were more like the ones that the readers had.

This made them more interesting characters and has also opened the door to them going in darker directions. Many of the most popular Marvel characters of all time have had their turns to evil. Sometimes, this happens in the mainline universe, giving readers stories where they have to watch their favorites battle their friends and other times these heel turns take place in alternate universes, but both of them lets us see legend in new lights.

Not every Marvel superhero heel turn turns out very well; some characters just don’t really work as bad guys no matter how much tragedy you heap on them to break their morals. However, some of these falls to the dark side have been iconic and have become favorites of fans. These are the ten most iconic evil versions of Marvel heroes, showing that they’re just as great evil as they are good





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Marvel Evil Heel Turn Chapter Turn Dark Side

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