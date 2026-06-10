This list ranks the ten greatest superhero video games of all time based on various factors such as gameplay, design, narrative, originality, influence, visuals, critical acclaim, popularity, and overall quality. The list includes both Marvel and DC games, with only one game per franchise featured.

Everyone loves superheroes, and that is seen through the popularity of the movies and TV shows. Even if their numbers are declining, fans grew up with them and continue to support those stories, with upcoming sensations such as Avengers: Doomsday and The Batman Part II.

However, the genre could be heading in a new direction with video games now becoming the most popular medium. Even though video games are at an all-time high, superhero games have existed for over twenty years, and this list will rank the ten greatest superhero video games of all time.

Based on elements such as gameplay, design, narrative, originality, influence, visuals, critical acclaim, popularity, and overall quality, these ten titles are must-play for fans of the genre or those wanting to experience something new. Only one game per franchise will be featured





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Superhero Games Video Games Marvel DC X-Men Spider-Man Marvel Vs. Capcom Lego Batman Guardians Of The Galaxy Avengers: Doomsday The Batman Part II Rise Of Apocalypse Second Son Spider-Man Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Marvel Vs. Capcom 2: New Age Of Heroes Lego Batman: Legacy Of The Dark Knight

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