This list ranks the ten greatest horror video games of all time based on various factors such as gameplay, narrative, design, originality, influence, fan opinion, critical acclaim, overall quality, and the level of fear they instill in players.

Video games offer a whole range of emotions from different genres, from pure excitement and thrills in action masterpieces such as Call of Duty, to rage-inducing challenges like Elden Ring, and even pure wonder and joy in adventure fantasies, including The Legend of Zelda.

The horror genre is one of the most acclaimed in video games, making it more immersive and personal. This list will rank the ten greatest horror video games of all time based on gameplay, narrative, design, originality, influence, fan opinion, critical acclaim, overall quality, and the level of fear it instills in the players





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