The 49ers’ chances of beating the Seahawks Sunday don’t bode well because of a key statistic.

While San Francisco beat their division rivals 32-29 in Week 5 at Lumen Field, the 49ers have their work cut out for them because of a telling Jaxon Smith-Njigba statistic.

Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the Seahawks’ win over the Raiders on Nov. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. The only players with more since Kyle Shanahan became 49ers head coach are Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp . San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner leaves the field at halftime of the 49ers’ blowout win over the Vikings on Nov. 22, 2026, in Mexico City.

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Evidently, San Francisco’s defense hasn’t been able to shut down Smith-Njigba, but the unit is coming off a strong performance against the Vikings where they limited the offense to 10 points in Mexico City. Beyond the Smith-Njigba stat, the 49ers also will be without MVP candidate Brock Purdy, who suffered a high ankle sprain last week.