Direct-to-cell technology could one day provide a lifeline for getting around authoritarian regimes’ internet shutdowns, but international law and technical limitations are holding the technology back for now

An emerging satellite communication technology could curtail the ability of authoritarian regimes to cut off internet access to citizens. Internet blackouts are a common fixture in countries like Myanmar, Pakistan, Ethiopia and Iran during periods of civil unrest, making organising any type of dissenting activity very difficult.

Iran’s regime, however, is worried that direct-to-cell satellite internet will make it easier for citizens to escape restrictions. The country’s deputy communications minister, Mohammad Hafez Hakami,on 30 September it may make blackouts impossible in the future by rendering current measures like device registration and user-identity verification ineffective, perhaps one day forcing the government to resort to more extreme measures like electricity blackouts.

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D2C could change the game by letting standard, unmodified mobile phones connect to satellites in low Earth orbit, without any specialised hardware like a Starlink terminal or a satellite phone. The satellites carry onboard mobile base stations, which act as cell towers in space, and currently broadcast on mobile operators’ ordinary ground spectrum.

Companies likeare investing billions in getting the technology off the ground, with the promise of largely eliminating internet “dead zones” in rural areas where connectivity is unavailable or places where it has been cut off by natural disasters or power cuts. A basic version is already commercially available in the US through T-Mobile, mainly for texting and some low-bandwidth apps.

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SpaceX plans to start launching a next-generation constellation capable of broadband-style speeds during 2027, with commercial roll-out, sees the technology as a way to make services like Starlink more available to the wider population in countries like Iran.

“You had to be privileged enough to afford Starlink, and it was really confined to the major cities like Tehran. It wasn’t an egalitarian tool,” she says. D2C technology could also be harder for the government to trace, as there is no large dish to hunt down. But there are many technical issues that could stop D2C acting as a panacea for countries like Iran.

The service as it is currently provided by Starlink and T-Mobile has a low bandwidth. Speeds average aroundper beam, which must be shared by users within the area, meaning limited capacity except for basic use cases like SMS messaging. The antenna on a mobile phone is much smaller than a Starlink terminal, limiting its ability to receive large amounts of data. The other primary issue is overcoming the lack of permission and cooperation from a hostile host country.

The satellite has to transmit in part of the radio spectrum that mobile phones can receive. If mobile operators in the country are already using that part of the spectrum, then the terrestrial signal would be much stronger than the satellite signal – so existing cell phone towers would effectively function as jammers.

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“If there’s a tower down the road, it will overpower the satellite signal that’s going from hundreds of miles up in space,” saysThat could change in the future. Starlink’s next-generation D2C service will run on new frequency bands, the AWS-4 and H-block spectrum that SpaceX agreed to buy licences for in 2025. SpaceX is predicting speeds of 150 megabits per second under ideal conditions for its next-generation D2C Starlink service, roughly 38 times faster than current speeds.

As the service will run on a different spectrum, existing cell towers in densely populated areas like Tehran will be unable to act as jammers.that it will take around two years for the mobile industry to start shipping compatible modems in their phones, but it could be a long time before those phones are available to ordinary Iranians.governments, regulators and satellite providers to allow US communications companies to switch on their D2C service over Iran since January 2026. D2C technology could be a valuable tool for millions of people living under authoritarian regimes even with current technology, but the legal and technical hurdles mean its impact on internet blackouts will be limited for the foreseeable future.

“I suspect Iranian leadership’s concern is less about what direct-to-cell can actually do at the moment and more about where it’s going and what it might come to symbolise,” says Alimardani. A satellite operator working without a licence and independently of the state, she argues, undermines Iran’s entire model of centralised internet governance, which helps explain the authorities’ efforts to seize the relatively small number of Starlink terminals already in the country.

“That is the fundamental thing that the regime has always sought to do: control communications. Control the narrative. Control the ability to mobilise and to organise. A channel that they can’t switch off is a direct challenge to that fundamental aspect of their system,” says Alimardani. Mathematicians are amazed by ‘holy grail’ proof of Riemann hypothesis