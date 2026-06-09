The Teacher Who Sat Across from Fred West: A Parents' Evening Encounter with a Serial Killer

A shocking revelation of how teacher Margaret Newman unknowingly faced Fred West at a parents' evening, discussing his daughter's progress, unaware of his horrific crimes.

The sullen builder sitting opposite Margaret Newman at parents' evening was gruff, guarded and had barely uttered a word. He had arrived alone at Hucclecote Secondary School in Gloucester to discuss his daughter Heather's English progress - his wife, as usual, was nowhere to be seen.

To the teacher across the desk, he seemed stand-offish and disengaged. Perhaps that was hardly surprising. But what Ms Newman could not possibly have known was that she was sitting face-to-face with one of Britain's most depraved serial killers - Fred West. And that the same 'grumpy' father would go on to torture and murder the 'sweet' Year 9 pupil whose schoolwork they were discussing.

Margaret Newman, now retired, recalls the evening with a chill. She had been teaching at Hucclecote for only a few years when she met Fred West. He was uncommunicative, offering little insight into Heather's struggles with literature and composition. Ms Newman tried to engage him, suggesting ways to support Heather at home, but West simply nodded, his eyes empty.

Little did she know that behind that facade lay a monster who, along with his wife Rose, had already claimed multiple victims. The Wests' home at 25 Cromwell Street would later be dubbed the 'House of Horrors' when police unearthed the remains of young women and girls. Heather West was just 16 when she disappeared in 1987. For years, the family maintained she had run away, but the truth was far darker.

In 1994, Fred West confessed to killing Heather and burying her body in the garden. He also admitted to the murders of at least 11 other women and girls, including his first wife and stepdaughter. The news sent shockwaves through Gloucester and beyond. Ms Newman, like many, was horrified.

She had interacted with the father of a victim without ever suspecting his evil nature. The encounter at parents' evening became a haunting memory. Ms Newman described West as 'a man who seemed to carry a weight, but I never imagined it was the weight of murder'. The case remains one of Britain's most infamous, illustrating how evil can hide behind a mundane facade.

Reflecting on that night, Ms Newman wonders if any signs were missed, but knows that evil often defies detection. The story serves as a chilling reminder of the hidden darkness that can lurk in everyday life





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