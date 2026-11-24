The daily tarot horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign in astrology on November 24, 2026. The collective tarot card is the Nine of Cups.

This Full Moon opposes the Sun in Sagittarius, which spotlights relationships in our daily tarot card reading for November 24. You might be in a mismatched situation today, and there's some drama that needs to be addressed..

One wish might be to remove something that has caused problems or for things to fall back into place again. Let's explore what the cards have to say for your astrological sign. You finally get to hear the sweet words you've been waiting for from someone close to you. An apology could come through, or someone might recognize who you are and speak up.

Also read Daily Horoscope for November 23, 2026

On Tuesday, the Six of Wands tarot card denotes being recognized or highly appreciated for the things you say and do. You have really wished for this to happen, and you get to experience that today. Bonus if it happens without you having to remind them about your contributions to the relationship. There are moments when you wish that your family were more perfect, but when they aren't, you won't take it personally.

The Ten of Cups is about emotions and leaning on your job. The truth that you may be looking for might not be found. Perhaps you get a different story. The point is to believe what you know to be true andYou want to know where you stand in a relationship on Tuesday.

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The Sun is a joyful, very positive tarot card.that left you feeling confused. You have the conversation, or you get to ask a long-overdue question. You go beyond guessing to finally knowing. You might be worried about something that stops you from feeling mentally at ease.

On Tuesday, that can change. Release things that can't be solved today. You can be yourself, and if that means being a little extra, so be it. You have no plans to change for anyone.

You're where you want to be, and you know it.. You can always listen to an opinion, but it's best not to let people tell you what is best for you. Tuesday is the day when emotional healing finally starts for you and your relationship. You've been through such a difficult time, but that doesn't mean it will be hard forever.

If you're looking for a relationship or just hoping for yours improves, the Two of Cups is a positive omen. It foretells two people getting along and really enjoying each other's company. This Tuesday, you catch yourself enjoying conversation with someone. Your heart feels the warmth of potential around you.

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You see a friendship deepening, or see signs that things are becoming so much more than you thought they could be. The King of Pentacles tarot card reminds you that being thoughtful and kind is one of the best approaches to money-related problems. You want to get to the root of a problem, but you don't want to isolate others in the process. Today, consider listening first, and then taking action based on what you learn.

The Fool tarot card is about taking chances in unfamiliar moments or starting something new. You're ready to give someone you care about a second chance, only this time around you're playing it safe. Rather than set yourself up for a future disappointment, you take things slow and really get to know them better. Yay, a card that finally gets who you truly are.

Capricorn, the Nine of Pentacles reminds you that you can be self-sufficient, but it mayThe Three of Cups is a harmonious card of friendship. If you get the urge to call someone or shoot off a text, you might be surprised that they were thinking of you too. Your tarot card for Tuesday is The World, and it's time to leave the past behind so you can enjoy a future built on new memories.

You're not waiting for someone else to give you permission to chase your dreams. For today, it's your decision.is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.