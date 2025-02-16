The Tall Target: A Lincoln-Kennedy Conspiracy Before It Was Cool

The Tall Target (1951) is a forgotten thriller that explores a fictional assassination attempt on Abraham Lincoln, saved by a man named John Kennedy. This film, predating the real John F. Kennedy's presidency, presents an intriguing blend of historical fiction and suspense, exploring the uncanny parallels between these two iconic American presidents.

For all you American presidential history buffs, you're likely familiar with the Lincoln-Kennedy Coincidences. From the number of letters in their names to the details of their assassinations, the list of uncanny similarities between the personal and political histories of Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy is one of history's strangest anomalies, somehow even extending into Hollywood. In 1951, before John F.

Kennedy was a prominent politician, a thriller called The Tall Target dared to ask, 'what if Abraham Lincoln was saved from assassination by a man named John Kennedy?' The film isn't a revisionist history of Lincoln's actual murder at the hands of John Wilkes Booth. Instead, it focuses on an alternate assassination attempt that allegedly almost happened. In the movie, Lincoln has just been elected President in 1861 and is on a train journey from Baltimore to Washington, D.C. en route to his inauguration. Police Sergeant John Kennedy (Dick Powell), who previously guarded Lincoln during his campaign, has intel that an assassin is hiding on the train and plans to shoot Lincoln before he reaches Washington. He must become an amateur detective, navigating an Agatha Christie-like mystery where anyone on the train could be the hidden assassin. Like any good detective story, he must discreetly observe passengers, mingling with potential suspects, ranging from unsavory and shadowy figures to seemingly genteel and friendly individuals. The film delivers a satisfying suspenseful experience. With competent direction from Western filmmaker Anthony Mann, the movie succeeds due to a couple of well-executed scenes and the unintentionally hilarious novelty of the Lincoln-Kennedy connection.Even though the Kennedy family was already a recognizable American dynasty by the early 1950s, nobody involved in The Tall Target seemingly paused to question if they should at least ensure their protagonist's first name wasn't the same as a certain golden boy. Nevertheless, the unspoken poetic irony of this shared memory of two titans of American history imbues certain scenes with undeniable power. A key reason to watch this film is the developing relationship between Kennedy and Rachel (Ruby Dee), a young slave traveling with a pair of Confederate-sympathizing siblings. At the time, Dee was a relatively unknown actress on the rise, and she nearly steals every scene as a woman who silently endures under the oppression of her enslavers and gradually warms up to Kennedy as someone who stands on the right side of history. This culminates in the film's best scene: when Rachel shares crucial information with him that could help him apprehend the assassin. In return, out of gratitude, Kennedy describes his experience being in Lincoln's presence for 48 hours, helping shelter him from the adoring crowds and discreetly navigating through back entrances for safety. Dick Powell effectively portrays the preciousness of seeing Lincoln in his natural state and witnessing his authentic self (even though Kennedy isn't an abolitionist), while Dee radiates luminosity as she silently bows in respect and appreciation for what he has shared. Despite the film being made long before the real John Kennedy's assassination, there is a potent subtext that speaks to the tragic connection between him and Abraham Lincoln — a twisted brotherhood between two men who ascended to the level of martyrs for core struggles within the fabric of America. In a way, for a film that is ultimately a compact and effective thriller, The Tall Target speaks to the mythological aura of two figures who transcended politics and entered the realm of American folklore, striving to guide this country towards a brighter future despite the attempts to end their legacies





