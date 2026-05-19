The Take It Down Act: A Double-Edged Sword for Victims and Censors

The Take It Down Act, a law addressing nonconsensual intimate imagery (NCII), has been fully implemented. However, experts warn that the policy could do little to help victims and, at worst, could facilitate censorship online. The law requires online platforms to remove NCII within 48 hours or face fines, but free speech advocates and online abuse opponents are skeptical about its enforcement and potential misuse.

The Take It Down Act is in full force, but it could be a gift to government censors — not victims of image-based sexual abuse.

The law immediately criminalized distributing nonconsensual intimate imagery (NCII), whether in the form of real or AI-generated material, something that was already partially done. However, its namesake takedown provision is more sweeping. Taking effect a year after the law's passage — on May 19th of 2026 — it requires online platforms to remove NCII within 48 hours or face fines.

Ahead of the deadline, a list of the FTC said included Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Automattic, Bumble, Discord, Match Group, Meta, Microsoft, Pinterest, Reddit, SmugMug, Snapchat, TikTok and X. It instructed the platforms to offer users an easy takedown request process and remove offending content within 48 hours, as well as any 'known identical copies.

' The agency, which is tasked with enforcing the law, reminded companies that violating it could result in civil penalties of more than $53,000 per violation. Meta head of women's safety Cindy Southworth said the company had 'long fought intimate image abuse on our platforms,' including by removing it, helping develop tools to catch it, and breaking its rules.

TikTok US spokesperson Mahsau Cullinane said the company has a zero-tolerance policy for NCII, and pointed to its partnerships with NCMEC and StopNCII.org; the company currently offers Even X, which has a highly checkered history with sexualized AI imagery. The law's takedown provision has alarmed both free speech advocates and online abuse opponents — including people who largely supported its criminalization portion. Even when enforced in good faith, takedown laws can encourage companies to over-moderate non-offending content to reduce risk.

Under the Trump administration, the Take It Down Act could also facilitate that 'I'm going to use that bill for myself,' because 'nobody gets treated worse than I do online.

' X's then-CEO Linda Yaccarino's statement was 'the opposite of what is true,' says Mary Anne Franks, president of the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, which advocates for policies to fight image-based sexual abuse. Franks is 'suspicious' about why major tech platforms, which typically protest new regulations as a burden on free speech, have endorsed this law.

'My fears about this, and I hope I'm wrong, is that the reason why the companies aren't mad about this is because they know it's never actually going to be used against them,' she says. That alone could make the law provide little more than false hope for victims of NCII.

'It's an announcement right from the highest level that this law is not going to be used in a principled way' But Franks also worries the law could be wielded against platforms the administration views as a thorn in its side, such as. 'I think what is the worst thing that can happen is, it turns out to be a paper tiger against the companies that are doing the worst and turns out to be a way to penalize and to actually truly go after unpopular platforms and to censor speech,' Franks says.

That speech could include LGBTQ+ expression, especially as for transgender youth is already being targeted by the FTC





verge / 🏆 94. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Take It Down Act Nonconsensual Intimate Imagery Censorship Free Speech Online Abuse LGBTQ+ Expression Transgender Youth

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Democrats call Trump's $1.8 billion IRS settlement the most corrupt presidential act in historyThe settlement allows entities associated with President Donald Trump to file additional claims, despite the President himself being barred from directly receiving payments from the fund. Some House Democrats have accused the Trump administration of 'blatant self-dealing' and seek to put legal blocks on the fund. The settlement reflects Trump's long-running claims of politicization during the Biden administration.

Read more »

Vance slams congressional Democrats for voting against Working Families Tax Cuts ActVice President JD Vance on Monday slammed Congressional Democrats for voting against the Working Families Tax Cuts Act during a rally in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read more »

Removal of 'Black' from Momnibus Act sparks controversyThe word 'Black' has been removed from a package of bills long seen as Congress' main legislative vehicle to address the Black maternal health crisis, sparking controversy among advocates who see it as an erasure of Black women from policy. The change also coincides with the Trump administration's attacks on initiatives aimed at diversity and inclusion, and some fear it signals that racial disparities won't be addressed.

Read more »

Tech Platforms face new challenge to remove nonconsensual images after The Take It Down Act passesThe new requirement for tech platforms is thanks to The Take It Down Act, which expands the reach of existing laws to include a wide range of online services, including social media and gaming platforms.

Read more »