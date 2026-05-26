The T. rex of the Seas: New Species of Mosasaur Uncovered

A new species of mosasaur, Tylosaurus rex, has been discovered in the ancient seas off the coast of Texas around 80 million years ago. The mosasaur was significantly larger than other known species, measuring up to 43 feet in length and featuring exceptionally strong neck and jaw muscles, as well as serrated teeth. Tylosaurus rex, which means King of the Tylosaurs, is believed to have been the top predator of its domain and could be the most fearsome marine reptile to have ever existed.

A new species of mosasaur, Tylosaurus rex, has been discovered that lived in the ancient seas off the coast of Texas around 80 million years ago.

The mosasaur was significantly larger than other known species, measuring up to 43 feet in length and featuring exceptionally strong neck and jaw muscles, as well as serrated teeth. Tylosaurus rex, which means King of the Tylosaurs, is believed to have been the top predator of its domain and could be the most fearsome marine reptile to have ever existed.

The discovery was made by scientist Dr Amelia Zietlow and her team at the American Museum of Natural History after they reexamined misidentified fossil remains at the institution





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Mosasaur Tylosaurus Rex New Species Marine Reptile Texas Dinosaur Tylosaurine Mosasaur

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