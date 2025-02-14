The Sweet Allure: Why We Crave Dessert Even When Full

This article explores the biological reasons behind our post-meal craving for dessert. Researchers investigated the brain's response to sugar, particularly in relation to feelings of fullness. The study revealed that sugar triggers the release of endorphins, even when the stomach is already satisfied, creating a conflict with our satiety signals.

We've all experienced that urge for dessert after a satisfying meal. But is there a scientific explanation behind this craving? Researchers delved into this question by studying the brain's response to sugar, particularly when the stomach is already full. Initially, they conducted experiments on mice, allowing them to eat until satiated and then presenting them with options: a sugar solution, fatty foods, or their regular meal.

They also performed similar tests on hungry mice, observing their neurological reactions.The team focused on a group of nerve cells called POMC neurons, crucial for regulating energy and metabolism. These neurons signal fullness to the rest of the body and also trigger the release of naturally occurring opiates, often after consuming sugar. When the mice were given sugar, their POMC neurons activated, signaling these opioid pathways. Notably, fatty or normal food did not elicit the same response. Interestingly, both full and hungry mice exhibited no neurological effects when presented with fatty or normal food. However, when the full mice were simply shown the sugary substance, their neurons activated, flooding their system with endorphins. This reaction was observed even in mice that had never tasted sugar before. Upon their first encounter with the sweet treat, endorphin release was immediate. Building on these findings, the research team moved to human volunteers. After they ate until full, volunteers were given a sugar solution through a tube while scientists monitored their brain activity using scans. The study revealed that the same brain area exhibited responses in humans, mirroring the mouse results. Like in a mouse's brain, human brains also possess opiate receptors near the neurons that signal fullness. This suggests that our brains experience a conflict after giving in to post-meal sugar cravings, even though moments before, those same neurons were telling us to stop eating. According to Henning Fenselau, the lead researcher, this response likely stems from evolutionary origins. He explains that sugar, being scarce in nature but providing quick energy, prompted the brain to control its intake whenever available.Further experiments on mice revealed that blocking the opioid pathway in the brain prevented them from showing interest in sugar, regardless of their fullness. While more research is needed, this finding suggests that a combination of neural and hormonal mechanisms underlies our seemingly irresistible desire for sweet treats after a meal





