A new study shows that modern humans who inherited a specific Neanderthal genetic variant have smaller occipital lobes—and one intriguing advantage over the rest of us.

A new study shows that modern humans who inherited a specific Neanderthal genetic variant have smaller occipital lobes—and one intriguing advantage over the rest of us.

Neanderthals passed down some of their DNA when they interbred with humans tens of thousands of years ago. New research shows that one ancient Neanderthal gene variant is linked to a smaller occipital lobe in modern humans—even though Neanderthals themselves had larger occipital lobes thanNow researchers have found that a Neanderthal gene variation may reduce the size of our occipital lobes, the part of the brain that handles vision, and provide some protection against schizophrenia.at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany and an author of the study that was recently published in thefor his work sequencing the Neanderthal genome.

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The genetic insights he and others have gleaned from that research help tell a story about how intertwined we are with our extinct cousins.gene inherited from Neanderthals was associated with slightly smaller occipital lobes in modern humans. People with two copies of this gene variant—one from their mother and one from their father—had even smaller occipital lobes. Although the size difference they found was statistically significant, the actual size difference is relatively modest.

Those who had the Neanderthal gene variant had an occipital lobe that was only 0.85 cubic centimeters smaller in volume than non-carriers, which is a little smaller than an. Those with two copies had a volume that was 1.7 cubic centimeters smaller.

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The researchers are not sure why the gene variant was associated with a smaller size in this brain region, especially since the fossil record suggests that Neanderthals typically had larger occipital lobes than “Our anatomy is influenced by many genes,” says Pääbo.

“A single Neanderthal variant may reduce the volume of the occipital lobe even if the summed effects of many genetic variants in Neanderthals resulted in larger occipital lobes. ” The researchers tracked the gene variation across large genome-wide studies of intelligence, which they say showed that carriers of the gene variant who had smaller occipital lobes did not show any adverse effects on their intelligence.

Instead, Pääbo and Zeberg found that these people had an interesting advantage over the rest of us: Those with one copy of the gene variation had a 5 percent reduced risk of developing schizophrenia, and those with two copies had nearly a 10 percent lower risk.

“A 10 percent reduction is substantial compared to other genetic risk variants,” says Pääbo. But he cautions that environmental factors and how people care for themselves are often much stronger factors than these ancient genes.

“In terms of personal risk, I do not think that this is something one should worry about or consider. ” Pääbo also pointed out that the frequency of this genetic variant in different European populations varies between about 5 percent and 15 percent.

“Most Europeans do not even carry a copy of this Neanderthal variant,” he says. “There are clearly many genetic and non-genetic factors influencing schizophrenia risk in addition to this one. ” To conduct their study, the researchers first looked at four genetic variants already known to influence occipital lobe size. They found that one of those variants occurred exclusively in modern-day people outside Africa, meaning it was likely inherited from Neanderthals.

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They then compared that genetic variant to five sequenced Neanderthal genomes and found it was present in all of them. That meant that people who carry that genetic variant most likely inherited it from their Neanderthal ancestors.at Princeton University who was not involved in the research, calls the genetic evidence “quite convincing.

” He added that the researcher’s findings that the gene variant came from a Neanderthal were well supported, and that its association with brain structure was statistically very strong.

“I also found the association with reduced schizophrenia risk intriguing, particularly because the study finds little evidence that this genetic region influences general cognitive ability,” he says. “It reinforces the point that differences in the size of a particular brain region do not necessarily translate into differences in cognitive performance. ” Although the genetic association the researchers found is strong, Akey notes that scientists still don’t understand the biological mechanisms responsible for it.

He also cautions against extrapolating the effects of these genetic variants in present-day humans to conclusions about the anatomy, cognition, or behavior of Neanderthals themselves. In addition to schizophrenia, the researchers also examined whether the inherited Neanderthal genetic variant had an impact on three other psychiatric conditions, including bipolar disorder, ADHD, and major depression. They only found an impact in schizophrenia. Zeberg adds that they aren’t done looking at this variant and how it shows up in people living today.

For example, he says they recently did an analysis using ais a digital science editor at National Geographic based in Washington D.C. He covers archaeology, paleontology, and ancient human origins.