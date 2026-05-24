The Surprising Success and Cult Following of Wes Craven's Red Eye

In 2005, horror icon Wes Craven directed his first feature film in over two decades, a simple yet effective thriller starring Colin Murphy. Despite its modest budget and catering niche cast, Red Eye managed to outperform market expectations, earning over $100 million and becoming a cult classic.

Earlier this year, Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy said goodbye to his most beloved franchise, as he donned his flat cap once more as Tommy Shelby in the Netflix feature Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Scoring 25.3 million views in its first three days of release, the movie was a huge hit on the streamer and proved so popular that the plans for it to end the Peaky saga were scrapped, with creator and writer Steven Knight continuing the story with two 6-episode seasons. Before Peaky Blinders returns, albeit without the genius Murphy, one of the Irish actor's most underrated movies is heading to a new streamer.

The film in question is Red Eye, a 2005 thriller starring Murphy alongside Rachel McAdams (Send Help) and Succession's Brian Cox. The movie follows hotel manager Lisa Reisert (McAdams) as she bumps into the charming Jackson Rippner (Murphy) whilst attempting to fly home. Thinking she has struck luck when they are seated next to one another, it quickly becomes clear that this was no accident, with Jackson hiding a dark secret.

At the 2005 box office, the movie was a quiet success, earning just shy of $100 million against a reported budget of $26 million. This success was no doubt helped by the pedigree of the movie's director: horror icon and all-round Hollywood legend Wes Craven.

Critics were fond of the film too, with Red Eye "certified fresh" at 80% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling the film"slick fun,""electric," and"a simple, straightforward, surprisingly effective thriller with a minimum of gimmickry.

" Over two decades on, and you can officially catch this underrated Murphy effort on Starz, starting June 1, 2026. RED EYE sat the 2005 box office, marking Craven's lauded directing debut in 26 years. Despite its seemingly modest start, this movie has managed to endure over the years, becoming a cult favourite amongst horror fans and thriller enthusiasts





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Red Eye Wes Craven Cillian Murphy Thriller Horror Thriller Cult Classic

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