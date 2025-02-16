The Surprising Interiors of Everyday Objects

Explore the hidden worlds inside common objects, from space suits to gas pumps, revealing unexpected complexities and designs.

Have you ever stopped to think about all the everyday objects we use without ever knowing what's inside? I hadn't until I started seeing these fascinating photos. Let's take a look!First up, we have the interior of a space suit. Just imagine climbing into this and then stepping out into the vast emptiness of space! This particular suit is a Russian Orlan, used by the Russian space program, but NASA has used very similar suits for spacewalks.

Ever wondered what's inside those rubber bullets police use to disperse crowds during riots or protests? The answer is a simple aluminum ball. Then there's the intricate folding of tissues inside a box of tissues – a testament to meticulous design. Curious about what lies within an air mattress? It's a surprisingly complex network of chambers. And let's not forget about the mechanical calculator – a marvel of engineering in its time, though not as common today. Peeking inside a gas pump reveals the intricate machinery that fuels our vehicles, dispelling the myth of the 'gremlin' running the show. Finally, the jawbreaker's layered candy goodness is on full display, making you wonder why they aren't sold as individual slices. And if you shake a can of spray paint and hear a marble rolling around, that's not your imagination. It's actually a mixing agent, designed to keep the paint particles evenly distributed. Last but not least, we have a glimpse into the powerful engine of a classic British sports car, the MG MGB





