The Surprising Health Benefits and Risks of Popular Fruit Juices

A nutritionist explains the hidden health benefits and downsides of popular fruit juices like pomegranate and cranberry, emphasizing portion control and the importance of choosing 100% pure juices to maximize benefits while minimizing sugar intake.

Fruit juice has long been promoted as a virtuous choice - and a pleasantly convenient way to get a daily dose of vitamins. But, in recent years, they are just as likely to be seen as a sugary indulgence linked to tooth decay and weight gain, best kept as an occasional treat.

And many health experts now lump fruit juice in with fizzy drinks, even though its sugar occurs naturally. However, that's only part of the story. While some types are little more than processed fruit flavoured concoctions, many fresh and single-ingredient juices offer proven health benefits that shouldn't be overlooked. According to nutritionist Rob Hobson, the biggest concern is portion size.

'Fruit juice should be limited to around 150ml a day and ideally consumed with meals,' he told the Daily Mail. 'This helps slow sugar absorption and reduces the amount of time teeth are exposed to sugars and acids. ' With this in mind, Hobson reveals the benefits - and hidden downsides - of some of our most popular juices.

Pomegranate juice contains antioxidants shown to lower cholesterol (stock image) Pomegranate juiceRecent studies have shown pomegranate juice may lead to lower cholesterol. This is because pomegranates contain compounds called polyphenols, powerful antioxidants that give the fruit its rich red hue. These compounds neutralise harmful molecules called free radicals, preventing oxidative stress that leads to inflammation and arteries becoming clogged with LDL (bad) cholesterol.

'Pomegranate is definitely one of the more interesting juices nutritionally because it's rich in polyphenols, particularly ellagitannins and anthocyanins that give it the deep red colour,' says Mr Hobson, author of The Low Appetite Cookbook. 'These compounds have been studied for their antioxidant and vascular effects. ' In one 2023 meta-analysis, consuming pomegranates consistently was associated with modest 12 mg/dL drops in triglycerides and 4 mg/dL decreases in total cholesterol, on average.

In a small study of overweight people with dyslipidemia - a condition that causes high cholesterol - people who drank a cup of pomegranate juice every day for two weeks lowered their LDL cholesterol by 4 to 6 mg/dL. Importantly, this is not on par with statins, which can cut LDL cholesterol by 20 to 60 percent. Pomegranate juice has also been linked to lower blood pressure - although our expert doesn't recommend it as a standalone cure.

'I'd see it more as part of a wider heart-healthy diet alongside things like vegetables, pulses, nuts, seeds, wholegrains and oily fish,' he says. 'The key thing is to choose 100 per cent pomegranate juice rather than a juice drink with added sugar or other fruit juices used to bulk it out. 'Pomegranate juice studies do support modest blood-pressure effects, but not as a standalone solution.

' However, while there are health benefits, you should still be mindful of how much you're drinking because of its natural sugar content. The biggest brand of pomegranate juice in the UK, POM, contains roughly 14g of natural sugar per 100ml, equal to 32g to 34g of natural sugar in a standard 236ml serving.

Cranberry juice Cranberry juice is thought to help prevent UTIs, but experts emphasise it cannot treat an active infection (stock image) A glass of cranberry juice can ward off painful and uncomfortable UTIs, at least according to mixed research. In one 2024 meta-analysis, researchers found people who drank cranberry juice regularly were 54 percent less likely to develop a UTI than those who did not. The drink also reduced the need to use antibiotics by about 59 percent.

A study published earlier this year in Applied and Environmental Microbiology found cranberry juice boosted antibiotic activity and suppressed the emergence of mutations in 72 percent of tested E.coli strains - the bacteria that causes UTIs - that affect the urinary tract. Cranberries' water infection-beating clout comes from its proanthocyanidins, which may help reduce the ability of some bacteria to stick to the urinary tract lining.

'The main thing is to check the label because lots of them are cranberry 'juice drinks' that contain added sugar or are diluted with other juices,' says Mr Hobson. 'Pure cranberry juice is naturally very tart, which is why it's often sweetened, so I'd go for unsweetened or lower-sugar versions if you can'





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fruit Juice Pomegranate Juice Cranberry Juice Health Benefits Sugar Content Portion Control Utis Cholesterol Antioxidants

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alaska health officials advance over 400 projects for Rural Health Transformation fundingThe projects were selected from nearly 1,800 proposals that came from more than 800 organizations and companies.

Read more »

Yours, Mine, and Ours: How Couples Organize MoneyHow couples structure their finances can offer surprising insight into relationship health.

Read more »

Experimental Daily Pill Elecoglipron Shows Promising Weight Loss and Health Benefits in TrialsA new daily weight loss pill, elecoglipron, helped patients lose over 10% body weight in six months, with additional benefits for blood pressure and diabetes management.

Read more »

The Health Benefits and Risks of Popular Fruit Juices: Pomegranate and CranberryExploring the nutritional pros and cons of common fruit juices, focusing on pomegranate and cranberry. Expert advice highlights portion control, sugar content, and the importance of choosing 100% pure juices to maximize benefits like cholesterol reduction and UTI prevention while minimizing downsides.

Read more »