If you know anyone who’s been there, you probably saw social media photos of hikes, skiing and crystal clear lakes. But even as those active aspects remain essential, another side of Banff is…

If you know anyone who’s been to Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, you probably saw photos on your Instagram feed of them hiking up mountain trails, skiing, and looking out over the crystal-clear waters of Lake Louise and Moraine Lake.

But even as those active aspects remain an essential part of a Banff getaway, another side of the resort town is emerging. These days, visiting Banff isn’t just about movement in the great outdoors — it’s about recovery and relaxation, too. Visit Banff, and you’re sure to schedule some hikes and an outing to Moraine Lake and Lake Louise. But recovery — think spas and thermal circuits — is a growing part of the equation.

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Planning your trip may land you on the official Banff & Lake Louise Tourism site, where they’re actively promoting the region as a wellness destination.describes the area as “the ideal environment to recharge and restore before setting off on your next adventure,” highlighting activities like guided forest bathing, Indigenous medicine walks, and yoga, as well as destinations like spas and hot springs.