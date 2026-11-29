The Supreme Court will consider whether state and local bans on AR-15-style rifles violate the Second Amendment, a ruling that could reshape gun laws nationwide.

Sheila Gutman, survivor of a mass shooting at the Highland Park Independence Day parade, looks down as she tells a story about shooting, in Highland Park, Ill.

Tuesday. Arguments include gun rights advocates citing widespread ownership and safety concerns. WASHINGTON — Nicole Hockley was still in a fog of grief when she carried a photo of her 6-year-old son Dylan to the Connecticut Capitol. The image of his bright blue eyes and sweep of brown hair was marked with the year he was born and the year he was killed by shots from an AR-15-style rifle.

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She was part of a wave of people who helped persuade the state to expand its ban on firearms like the one used to massacre 20 children, including Dylan, and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. More than a decade later, she remains convinced that the assault weapons ban has helped prevent more mass school shootings.