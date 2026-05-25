The Super Mario Galaxy Movie softens around $1 billion milestone, as the debate rages on about its real potential to pass it.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie box office over $980 million..Contains mixed reviews but remains positive and still attracting many viewers.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has reached $980 million at the box office , just $20 million away from hitting $1 billion , and is expected to maintain its high ranking even if it stops in theaters, as the home release may diminish interest in seeing it on the big screen.

Reviews for the movie have been mixed, with a 42% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes but an 88% rating from audiences, indicating a very positive response. Despite this, there are concerns that the home release may upset the movie’s chances at reaching $1 billion, which would make it the first movie of 2026 to do so, and the second highest-grossing video game movie of all time





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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie $1 Billion Box Office Movie Milestone Gaming Film Theater Home Release Box Office Projections Review Scores Audience Ratings Positive Reception Potential Success Video Game Adaptation Nintendo Franchise.

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