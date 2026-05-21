The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Release Date, Director's Passion, and Box Office Success

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, is set to have a 2029 theatrical release date. The film's directors, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, have expressed their passion for the project, aiming to get it right and ensure a successful release. The three-year gap between the two films mirrors the production schedule, with the first two films taking a similar amount of time to develop. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has received critical acclaim, including three Golden Globe nominations for Best Animated Feature. The film's success at the box office, grossing over $1.36 billion worldwide, has further solidified its place in the franchise.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie , a highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 film The Super Mario Bros. Movie , is set to have a 2029 theatrical release date .

The film's directors, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, have expressed their passion for the project, aiming to get it right and ensure a successful release. The three-year gap between the two films mirrors the production schedule, with the first two films taking a similar amount of time to develop. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has received critical acclaim, including three Golden Globe nominations for Best Animated Feature.

The film's success at the box office, grossing over $1.36 billion worldwide, has further solidified its place in the franchise. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is now available for digital download and will be released on Blu-ray and 4K UHD on specific dates. The film's success and the upcoming release date suggest that internal planning for a potential third film is well underway





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Super Mario Galaxy Movie Release Date Director's Passion Box Office Success Production Schedule Golden Globe Nominations The Super Mario Bros. Movie The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Aaron Horvath Michael Jelenic Box Office Critic Acclaim Digital Download Blu-Ray 4K UHD

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movies Directors Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath Sign Overall Deal with Netflix (Exclusive)The 'Super Mario Bros.' movie, as well as the duo's 'Teen Titans Go!' series, have drawn massive viewership on the streamer.

Read more »

Scary Movie 6 Box Office Predictions Reveal How It Could Compare to Scary Movie 5Early box office projections for Scary Movie 6 were relatively low, but the parody film has quickly gained ground.

Read more »

Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Third Film in Franchise Expected in 2029The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's voice actor, Keegan-Michael Key, confirmed that a third installment in the franchise is expected to be released in theaters in 2029. The directors, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, are passionate about the Mario universe and want to ensure the third film is perfect. The first two films were successful, grossing over $1.36 billion at the box office.

Read more »

Super Mario Spinoffs: The Next Generation of Characters and Uncovered HistoryThe Super Mario Galaxy Movie's next installment, a sequel to the blockbuster of 2023, is set to be released around 2029 with rumors of a Donkey Kong spinoff. In an interview, Keegan-Michael Key, the voice actor of Toad, expressed his excitement for a Toad spinoff. Both the film's success and the characters' universe's potential history make the possibility of additional stories and spinoffs likely. Stay updated with our newsletter on Super Mario spinoffs and character lore to get the latest information.

Read more »