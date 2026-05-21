The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Box Office Success and Digital Release

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has been a box office hit, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2026. The film follows Mario and Luigi as they journey to save Princess Rosalina from Bowser Jr. The sequel introduces new characters like Yoshi and Fox McCloud. The film has grossed over $967 million worldwide and has a high audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans can now purchase the film digitally and physically on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD. The physical release includes bonus content, including a making-of featurette. A streaming release date has not yet been announced.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has been a box office hit, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2026. The animated film follows Mario and Luigi as they journey to save Princess Rosalina from Bowser Jr . The sequel introduces new characters like Yoshi and Fox McCloud.

The film has grossed over $967 million worldwide and has a high audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans can now purchase the film digitally and physically on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD. The physical release includes bonus content, including a making-of featurette. A streaming release date has not yet been announced.

The film explores the Mushroom Kingdom and introduces new characters like Yoshi and Fox McCloud. The film has received mixed reviews from critics, with a 42% score compared to an 88% audience score.





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Super Mario Galaxy Movie Box Office Digital Release Physical Release Bonus Content Rotten Tomatoes Mario Luigi Princess Rosalina Bowser Jr Yoshi Fox Mccloud

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