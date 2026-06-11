The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Michael: Big-Budget Blockbuster Milestones

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, an animated sequel, and Michael, a musical biopic, have both reached significant milestones at the box office. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie became the first movie of this year to cross the billion-dollar mark, while Michael has hit the $900 million mark in global box office gross.

Last weekend, the video game adaptation sequel The Super Mario Galaxy Movie officially became the first movie of this year to cross the billion-dollar mark .

This big milestone comes from an animated sequel, which has become customary in recent box office history, following in the footsteps of China's Ne Zha 2, Inside Out 2, and Zootopia 2. But The Super Mario Galaxy Movie isn't the only big-budget blockbuster to reach new heights this week. It has now been reported that Antoine Fuqua’s musical biopic, Michael, has hit the $900 million mark in global box office gross, thanks largely to an impressive run in overseas markets.

Aside from the U.S., the movie has performed well in the UK, France, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, and Australia, earning over $30 million from each. This examination of the early career of the King of Pop might have faced controversy for its omission of certain controversies, but that hasn't stopped an uncanny lead performance from Jaafar Jackson (Michael's real nephew) and the promise of some iconic musical numbers from enticing many millions to head to the theater.

So what's next for Michael? Earlier this week, the film became available on digital platforms for the first time and can be rented or purchased on platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV. At the box office, the hunt for more glory isn't over yet, with Michael primed to make history this weekend. If the film can bridge the $11 million gap between it and the box office phenomenon Bohemian Rhapsody, then Michael will become the highest-grossing musical biopic ever.

Already, Michael is one of the 100 highest-grossing movies of all time. COLLIDER. Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Oscar Best Picture Quiz Which Oscar Best Picture Is Your Perfect Movie? Parasite · Everything Everywhere · Oppenheimer · Birdman · No Country Five Oscar Best Picture winners.

Five completely different visions of what cinema can be — and what it can do to you. One of them is the film that was made for the way your mind works. Ten questions will figure out which one. 🪜Parasite 🌀Everything Everywhere ☢️Oppenheimer 🐦Birdman 🪙No Country for Old Men FIND YOUR FILM → QUESTION 1 / 10TONE 01 What kind of film experience do you actually want?

The best movies don't just entertain — they leave something behind. ASomething that pulls the rug out — that makes me think I'm watching one kind of film and then reveals I'm watching another entirely. BSomething overwhelming — funny, sad, absurd, and genuinely moving, all at once. CSomething grand and weighty — a film that makes me feel the full scale of what I'm watching.

DSomething formally daring — a film that pushes what cinema can even do. ESomething lean and relentless — pure tension with no wasted frame.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 10THEME 02 Which idea grabs you most in a film? Great films are driven by a central obsession. What's yours? AClass, inequality, and what people are willing to do when desperation meets opportunity.

BIdentity, family, and the chaos of trying to hold your life together when everything is falling apart. CGenius, moral responsibility, and the catastrophic weight of a decision you can never take back. DEgo, legacy, and the terror of becoming irrelevant while you're still alive to watch it happen. EEvil, chance, and whether moral order actually exists or if we just tell ourselves it does.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 10STRUCTURE 03 How do you like your story told? Form is content. The way a story is shaped changes what it means. AGenre-twisting — I want it to start in one lane and migrate into something completely different.

BMaximalist and genre-blending — comedy, action, drama, sci-fi, all in one ride. CEpic and non-linear — cutting between timelines, building a mosaic of cause and consequence. DA single unbroken flow — I want to feel like I'm living it in real time, no cuts to safety. ESpare and precise — every scene doing exactly what it needs to do and nothing more.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 10VILLAIN 04 What makes a truly great antagonist? The opposition defines the protagonist. What kind of opposition fascinates you? AA system — invisible, structural, and almost impossible to fight because it has no single face.

BThe self — the ways we sabotage, abandon, and fail the people we love most. CHistory — the unstoppable momentum of events that no single person can stop or redirect. DThe industry — the machinery of culture that chews up talent and spits out irrelevance. EPure, implacable evil — a force so certain of itself it becomes almost philosophical.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 10ENDING 05 What do you want from a film's ending? The final note is the one that lingers. What do you want it to sound like? AShock and inevitability — a conclusion that recontextualises everything that came before i





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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Michael Animated Sequel Musical Biopic Billion-Dollar Mark Global Box Office Gross Antoine Fuqua Jaafar Jackson King Of Pop Michael Jackson Box Office Phenomenon Highest-Grossing Musical Biopic Highest-Grossing Movies Of All Time Digital Platforms Prime Video Apple TV Box Office History Inequality Identity Genius Moral Responsibility Evil Chance Moral Order Film Experience Storytelling Antagonist Ending

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