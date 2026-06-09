The Super Mario Bros. Movie has become one of Hollywood's most lucrative animated film series, ranking ninth with $2.3 billion in global ticket sales. The film, a collaboration between Universal, Illumination, and Nintendo, follows Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Bowser, and Princess Peach on a space adventure to rescue Princess Rosalina. The voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Brie Larson, Jack Black, and others.

movies have become one of Hollywood’s more lucrative animated film series, coming in ninth with $2.3 billion in global ticket sales. It is joining the ranks of, which saw Uni re-team with animation studio Illumination and Nintendo , follows the Mario gang, including Luigi, Yoshi, Bowser and Princess Peach, on an adventure into outer space to save Princess Rosalina from Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr. .

Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Glen Powell and Donald Glover are also among the voice cast for the film.

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