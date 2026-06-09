"The Summit of Michael" Shatters Box Office Records as Michael Jackson's Nephew's Film Surpasses $800 Million Worldwide

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Despite being available for streaming and home viewing, Michael Jackson 's biopic"The Summit of Michael" continues to shatter box office records .

"The Summit of Michael" (formerly known as"King of Pop") starring Jaafar Jackson in the titular role topped the $800 million global box office mark, and Michael Jackson's nephew has become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time. The film's impressive box office haul ($554.8 million internationally and $355.2 million domestically) comes just a day after its digital release.

The striking success of the film puts it just $11 million away from surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing music biopic of all time. Although it has received widespread acclaim, the hit musical biopic has a rating of 9.4/10 on IMDb and has been well-received by audiences and critics alike. The"The Summit of Michael" exemplifies the enduring appeal of Michael Jackson's life and music, transcending genre, age, and cultural boundaries.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, this highly anticipated film is a tribute to one of the most influential and versatile artists in the history of popular music, delivering an engaging and authentic portrayal of Michael Jackson's trial, legend, and ultimate triumph. Featuring an all-star cast, this film is a must-watch for music fans, film enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a captivating and emotionally charged story of struggle, perseverance, and triumph over adversity.

The film offers a gripping portrayal of Michael Jackson's life, blending the incredible music, stunning visuals, and richly detailed performances, creating a cinematic experience that will resonate with audiences worldwide





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\The Summit Of Michael\ Michael Jackson Nephew King Of Pop Box Office Records High-Grossing Music Biopic Trial Legend Triumph Over Adversity Anna Foerster

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