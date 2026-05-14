The Summer of Camping: Ultimate Guide to Camping Bookings Skyrocketing

The article discusses the increasing popularity of camping among British families due to the jet fuel crisis and the resulting UK staycations. It highlights the soaring sales of tents and sleeping bags and the top campsites for families across Great Britain.

With Brits increasingly opting for UK staycations instead of overseas trips amid the ongoing jet fuel crisis , camping is becoming an appealing option. Sales of tents and sleeping bags are soaring as a result, as British families take to the great outdoors for a bit of summer fun.

Wilko has said tent sales are up by 300 per cent compared with last year, while outdoor carts are up by 200 per cent. So, is this year set to be the summer of camping? Here, the Daily Mail has compiled the ultimate guide to camping as bookings skyrocket. We have also revealed the best campsites for families across Great Britain according to Pitchup.com, so you can live the life of luxury in the great outdoors





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Camping UK Staycations Jet Fuel Crisis Tent Sales Sleeping Bags Best Campsites For Families Pitchup.Com Trefach Holiday Park Jubilee Camping Panoramic Camping And Glamping Little Thornham Holidays

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meghan Markle Turns a Crisp White Shirt Into the Ultimate Cool Disney Adult OutfitChristine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

Read more »

The ultimate lineup for National BBQ MonthTynin Fries joined The Denver Post in 2018 as an intern. Then, she joined the team as a Digital Strategist and was promoted to Deputy Director of Audience in 2022. She is a proud ASU Cronkite alumna (godevs)! In between producing news and writing stories, Tynin is out exploring all that Colorado has to offer.

Read more »

Ultimate Summer Beauty Guide: The Best Memorial Day Sales and Seasonal EssentialsA comprehensive guide to the best beauty and skincare deals for the summer season, featuring top recommendations for hair care, fragrance, and skin protection.

Read more »

The Summer of Camping: Ultimate Guide to Camping Bookings SkyrocketingThe article discusses the increasing popularity of camping among British families due to the jet fuel crisis and the resulting UK staycations. It highlights the soaring sales of tents and sleeping bags and the top campsites for families across Great Britain.

Read more »