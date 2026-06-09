The Summer of '66: A Previously Untold Narrative of England's Most Famous Football Day

A group of people who have found themselves thrown together in later life at a residential care home in Hendon, North London, share their vivid recollections of the 1966 World Cup final, where England defeated West Germany 4-2. The building, Hendon Hall, was the hotel where Sir Alf Ramsay's squad was based, and it is now a place where at least six people in the crowd for the Wembley final live. Their individual experiences, such as one behind the goal ducking when Sir Geoff Hurst's hat-trick shot headed straight for his face before hitting the net, form a previously untold narrative of the nation's most famous football day.

The summer football fever started early in Hendon, North London, when a tin foil replica of Arsenal’s Premier League trophy was rigged up to some traffic lights and thousands of motorists sounded their horns when passing it.

Now, the England bunting is going up. But it will take something spectacular from Thomas Tuchel’s side to eclipse the extraordinary collective memory of a group of people who have found themselves thrown together in later life at a handsome building which played an indelible part in the England team’s summer of ‘66.

Hendon Hall was the hotel, eight miles from Wembley, where Sir Alf Ramsay’s squad was based, and as a residential care home it is now a place where at least six people in the crowd for the Wembley final against West Germany live. Their individual vivid recollections of that day – one behind the goal ducking when Sir Geoff Hurst’s hat-trick shot headed straight for his face before hitting the net; several becoming convinced they would miss kick-off when the No 83 London bus became stuck in morning traffic; not a single word of antagonistic singing about the Germans – forms a previously untold narrative of the nation’s most famous football day.

There was absence of celebrity around Sir Alf’s players – unimaginable, now - as they lived out their tournament at Hendon Hall that summer. Sir Bobby Charlton and Gordon Banks described taking a walk around Hendon village to relieve tension on the morning of the final and being barely recognised.

It was the same when Sir Alf decided the squad would walk down the hill to watch Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines at the Hendon Odeon, on the eve of the final. Sidney Perez was at the 1966 World Cup final - he is now a resident of Hendon Hall where the England team stayed during the tournament.

When a full screening of the final takes place in the home, he seizes the chance of an anxiety-free re-run, celebrating Hurst’s goals with gusto. Captain Bobby Moore holds aloft the Jules Rimet trophy in 1966 after leading England to glory. John Forshaw, 76, and Edward Cohen, 86, describe the inside of the stadium being packed at midday, fully three hours before kick-off.

‘Awful traffic. That No 83 bus! The relief when we walked in. The smell of hot dogs,’ are Mr Forshaw’s memories.

Geoff Goldston, aged 85 now but 23 back then, woke early and took the Tube to Wembley Park, remaining rooted to the same spot when Hurst powered towards the goal he was standing behind, to despatch England’s fourth goal.

‘I was mesmerised by the fact he was running towards me and there was no one in front of him,’ he says. ‘We were begging him to bury it but when he shot, it was heading straight towards me. I ducked, but then it hit the net. I remember, like it was yesterday, the net bulging towards me.

’ His ticket, one of a bundle to watch every England game which he’d bought months in advance, cost 10 shillings and sixpence – equivalent to less than £9 today – and the tension he felt was in part borne of the deep-rooted rivalry with West Germany, barely 20 years after the end of World War II.

‘It did matter because of the War. Memories were still fresh,’ he says.

‘But there was a respect about that. There was no singing. No anti-German chants. ’ He wasn’t one of the many who poured on to the pitch that day because he had to catch a bus to work at White City Stadium greyhound track.

‘They didn’t believe me when I told them where I’d been. ’ Another of the witnesses to that glorious summer - brought together for an event to mark Care Open Week - is Neil Rioch, a ballboy who threw the ball back to England’s Martin Peters within seconds of the kick-off. He thus lays claim to being the first Englishman to touch the orange Slazenger ‘Challenge 4-Star’ ball in the final that day.

Residents cheer on England again whilst watching the 1966 World Cup final replay at a special event at Hendon Hall. Queen Elizabeth II presents the World Cup trophy to Moore. The ballboys changed in a room above the England dressing room and it is the old Wembley tunnel’s slope up to the pitch that Mr Rioch most recalls: ‘gradually seeing the crowd and then being hit by that wall of noise’





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