The 'Summer House' Reunion Has Become Bloodsport

This is some of the juiciest TV Bravo has produced. It’s also sometimes really hard to watch.

With reality TV on an ever-exploding trajectory of popularity and fan investment at an intensity typically reserved for sports bettors, the, a cast ready and rabid to turn it into a soap opera, and Bravo at its peak powers when it comes to editing these episodes in a dramatic and satisfying way.

What was once a little corner where reality TV fans gossiped together has now taken over most of the metaphorical house, with more and more varied swaths of people invested in the drama. The drama: Soon after she separated from her husband, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula confirmed she and castmate West Wilson are dating, despite the fact that West used to date Amanda’s best friend, Ciara Miller, who counseled Amanda through her emotional breakup with Kyle—oh yeah, and West and Kyle were good friends too.

It’s a baffling amount of betrayal. Bravo has thus far been expertly parsing it out across the reunion episodes, with the second part of the trilogy now streaming on Peacock. The episode featured a fascinating symphony of disparate energies, for once making the typically intelligible reunion cacophony of screaming into a captivating sociological study. Lindsay Hubbard is activated in producer mode.

Ciara is sniper-like and ruthless. ,” is the measured voice of reason.

Kyle is conflicted and emotional. Meanwhile, Amanda is so meek and exasperated that many fans on





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Television Reality-Television

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Every Shocking Moment From Part 2 of the 'Summer House' Season 10 ReunionRead our live reactions to the latest Amanda and West revelations.

Read more »

Amanda Batula, West Wilson enjoy cozy Sicilian date night amid ‘Summer House’ reunion falloutOn Tuesday night, the reality stars were spotted dining at Caffè Wunderbar in Taormina, Sicily, per photos obtained by TMZ.

Read more »

Did Amanda Batula’s ‘Summer House’ reunion look hint at her future plans with West Wilson?The reality star turned to a bridal designer for her custom butter yellow four-piece set.

Read more »

Summer House Reunion Explodes: Amanda Batula Walks Off Set Over West Wilson DramaAt the Summer House season 10 reunion, Amanda Batula's dramatic walkout and the ensuing backstage tension are detailed, along with host Andy Cohen's reveal about the length of her absence and the cast's confrontation over her relationship with West Wilson.

Read more »