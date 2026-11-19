As James Bond is set to return to our screens with Robert Pattinson as 007, VF looks back at the film franchise’s style legacy and unpacks the related queries around Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming revamp.

There must be no male character across film history who has done more for menswear—and for the suit—than Bond, That is in part because the sartorial premise of Bond, the suave British spy, is remarkably simple: Presumably, all it takes to embody 007 is a black tuxedo, a sexy watch, and a pair of well-buffed dress shoes.

And yet, as, Sean Connery, and other dangerously handsome men have proven, a mere suit does not a 007 make. This is why, despite Bond being one of the most popular film characters of all time, you will rarely see ordinary men dare to take him on as a Halloween costume. There’s simply more to making Bond than a good tux.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as James Bond 007 After Twilight Batman Career

Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the next era of the franchise, now under the creative control of Amazon MGM, andhas been chosen to reincarnate the character conceived by Ian Fleming in 1953. In the announcement clip for Pattinson’s casting, the actor looks the part in a black tuxedo and white shirt, but it’s his eyes, which pierce through the camera rather than down the barrel of his gun, that do most of the talking and offer a suggestion of what Pattinson’s Bond may have to offer.

Will he be a little darker and tortured, like his take on Batman? Or perhaps his Bond will be louche and somewhat pricklier. A safer bet to make is that he will look good. One of the most enduring legacies of the James Bond franchise is how stylish both the character of Bond and the universe built around him have always been.

Bond has appeared classic and timeless in style during each of the franchise’s eras, but hindsight offers a much richer perspective. As portrayed through the decades in the property’s famous title sequence, Bond is a silhouette—a classic, timeless silhouette. Fleming established the look in his development of the character when he made the suit his primary uniform. But it is Terence Young, the director of the first 007 films, who is responsible for the visual definition of Bond.

, Young, an avid wearer of suits himself, took him to his own tailor, Anthony Sinclair. We can credit Sinclair with developing the original silver screen Bond look: The suit was lighter in fit and tailoring than most other English suits at the time. The Bond suit had a soft shoulder and waist, but a strong, wide chest and a low button stance that elongated its wearer.

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Every Bond suit that’s followed has been measured to the standard of Sinclair’s work, and every Bond actor has had to compete with Connery’s charisma while wearing it. Brosnan and his Brioni suits were indicative of the 1990s corporate look of the time. Craig wore Brioni too, but only forTom Ford created his subsequent suiting, which often stood out for the slim fit popular in the 2010s.

Most memorable sartorially is Roger Moore’s take through the ’70s and ’80s, which often deviated from the sleekness that had come to define Bond by creating a little frisson with lighter, brighter fabrics and a bolder sense of playfulness. The character of Bond, and the actor personifying him at a given time, have also become representative of a certain male standard: Connery in the ’60s, tan and athletic, or Brosnan in the ’90s, polished with lithe elegance.

And then came Craig, whose casting was met with skepticism, to put it lightly. His arrival was marked by the image of the actor walking out of the ocean in tight swim trunks inHis strong legs, rounded shoulders, and sculpted, hairless chest cemented then and there the idea of what a leading man had become and would look like for the next two decades. Also synonymous with Bond are his watch and many vehicles.

Most recently, Bond cars have all been made by Aston Martin, though Brosnan drove some spectacular BMWs. The official Bond timepiece since Brosnan’s turn has been Omega. But before such kinds of commercial partnerships were commonplace in Hollywood, Connery wore watches by Rolex, Gruen, and Breitling, while Moore wore pieces by Seiko. With the news that Pattinson is taking on the mantle, an equally pressing question emerges: Who will be the first new Bond girl?

Some of the most memorable moments in the franchise’s history have been anchored by women. Halle Berry’s emergence from the ocean in an orange bikini and a white belt safekeeping a knife was only made better by the fact that this moment was an homage to the first Bond girl, Ursula Andress, and her ivory two-piece featuring a belt for her own weapon.

Then there was Eva Green as Vesper Lynd in a slinky Versace dress inAs May Day, a fabulous femme fatale, Jones wore costumes designed for her by Azzedine Alaïa. How could anyone measure up? Of course, we will have to see how stylistic choices play out in the 26th Bond film, which, like Bond movies of the past, will become emblematic of the era in which we live.

It will also, as a creative project, have to contend with the way Hollywood operates today. The fact that Amazon now has full creative control over the franchise—the company acquired MGM, a co-owner of the Bond franchise rights, for $8.45 billion in 2022 and later struck a deal with the other co-owners in regard to creative authority—is the primary indication of that. Pattinson will also be the first Bond with airtight fashion-brand deals.

Craig was an Omega ambassador as an extension of his role as Bond, which made him a household name, and the 007s who came before him operated within a film industry that was not as closely connected to fashion. Also unlike his predecessors, Pattinson is stepping into the role as a bona fide movie star who has appeared in three other major franchises .

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He’s already one of the most prolific and bankable stars of his generation, and an undeniable part of being a movie star today is becoming the face of a franchise, a brand, or a product. In September, Pattinson was announced as a global ambassador for Jaeger-LeCoultre, a Swiss watchmaker. But 007 has worn Omega watches onscreen for decades, a partnership between the brand and the franchise that dates back to the Brosnan years.

If Omega’s partnership with the franchise remains for this new installment, it could present a potential conflict if Pattinson’s contract with Jaeger stipulates that he is not allowed to wear another brand’s watch onscreen or front related campaigns for competitors. It may sound like a banal preoccupation, as Pattinson has only just been cast, but there are millions of dollars at play, and actors today often make as much money from brand deals as they do from their turns onscreen.

Pattinson has also been an ambassador for Dior since 2013, serving first as a fragrance ambassador and subsequently as a face for ready-to-wear Dior Homme; he was originally tapped under Kris Van Assche, with his ambassadorship extending through Kim Jones’s tenure at the renamed Dior Men and now continuing with Jonathan Anderson at the helm of the French mega-brand. Will Anderson be providing his suits?

The Irish designer has costumed films before, working with Luca Guadagnino onThe real question is more existential: Should Bond wear high fashion? To return to the idea of the 007 silhouette, that in itself is counterintuitive to Pattinson saving the world in one of Anderson’s menswear takes on the famous Dior Bar jacket, with its nipped waist and slightly flared hem. And yet in this brave new world of brand deals, anything is possible.

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