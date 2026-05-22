The Studio season 2 Release Window Revealed

Lionsgate has announced that The Studio, a satirical comedy series, will have its second season released on Apple TV+ for 2026. The series, featuring a star-studded cast, has been gaining popularity, but the current release schedules led to mixed commercial success for other shows as well.

The Studio season 2, created by Seth Rogen , Evan Goldberg , Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez, is confirmed for a 2026 release window on Apple TV+.

The show, a satirical comedy series about a Hollywood executive dealing with the entertainment industry's pressures, received a mixed commercial success from Lionsgate's current slate of shows, causing a drop in revenue and profitability. The Studio season 1's reception, with an impressive ensemble cast, including Rogen and O'Hara, was well-received. The updated release window announcement comes with the recent quarter's revenue and profitability decline for Lionsgate's TV shows.

No specific premiere date or specific months are mentioned, but The Studio season 2 is expected to be released later this year





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The Studio Seth Rogen Evan Goldberg Apple TV+ Comedy Summer 2026 Industry Update Revenue Decline

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