The Strokes Perform New Music on Druski's Saturday Night Live Host Episode

The Strokes performed two new singles from their latest album during the November 7 episode hosted by Druski. The band also reunited with actor Steve Goggins for a surprise musical appearance.

The Strokes delivered a dynamic performance during the November 7 episode of Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by comedian Druski. The New York City-based rock group took the stage to present two tracks from their seventh studio album, performing Lonely in the Future and Going Shopping. This appearance marked another milestone for the Julian Casablancas -led quintet as they continue to promote their latest musical work to a mainstream audience.

Performance Details and Visual Elements

During the broadcast, the band delivered Lonely in the Future against a backdrop of psychedelic visuals and elaborate lighting. The production emphasized the modern aesthetic of the song while maintaining the signature rock energy that the group is known for. The visual accompaniment complemented the track, which was recorded in Costa Rica with legendary producer Rick Rubin. Rubin previously worked with the act on its 2020 album, bringing his renowned expertise to the nine-track set.

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Surprise Guest and Chart Success

Following the performance, the band highlighted the official music for Going Shopping, which featured a surprise appearance by actor Steve Goggins. Dressed in an all-black suit and sunglasses, Goggins joined the band on stage for the track. The new album debuted at No. 13 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, demonstrating the enduring commercial appeal of the group's latest release.

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Historical Context and Broadcast Schedule

The Strokes made their debut on the NBC sketch comedy show in January 2002, followed by performances in 2006 and 2011. This recurring presence on the program highlights the band's long-standing relationship with the platform. The group is back on November 14 with fan favorite John Mulaney returning to host. Phoebe Bridgers will take the stage as the musical guest for that upcoming episode.