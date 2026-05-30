The Streaming Wars: Where Traditional Studios Still Hold the Franchise Advantage

Despite their success in other areas, streaming services are finding it challenging to create new, successful franchises. While traditional studios have long-standing franchises like Marvel and Fast & Furious, streamers are struggling to replicate this success. Amazon's Prime Video, however, has found significant success with its franchise The Boys, which is expanding into multiple spinoffs and prequels.

While streaming services have made significant inroads in the entertainment industry, one area where they're still struggling is creating new, successful franchises. Traditional studios have long-standing franchises like Marvel, Fast & Furious, and Minions, but streamers are finding it challenging to replicate this success.

Netflix, for instance, has had difficulty expanding the Stranger Things universe, with the original series losing steam and upcoming spinoffs facing uncertainty. Paramount, Apple, and Peacock have their own universe-building efforts with Yellowstone, For All Mankind, and Ted respectively, but none have achieved the same level of success as Amazon's Prime Video





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Streaming Services Traditional Studios Franchises The Boys Prime Video Stranger Things Netflix Yellowstone Paramount For All Mankind Apple Ted Peacock

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