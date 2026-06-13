The streaming industry seems to be regretting its earlier approach, and it's not just Amazon. The 'Streaming Bubble' Burst a Long Time Ago If this is simply the cost of doing business, there's not much we can do about it.

Amazon's new ad-free streaming upgrade, Prime Video Ultra , comes with several perks, but most of the important ones were already included in the previous arrangement at no additional cost.

Fans have been furious about Prime Video's switch to an ad-supported model for standard Prime members, but some have paid the additional fee to skip commercials. The company is now offering a handful of perks aside from skipping ads to justify the cost of Prime Video Ultra, including 4K UHD playback, Dolby Atmos audio, more downloadable titles, and the ability to stream on five devices concurrently.

However, for many, it's still not enough to make up for the backtracking. The loss of trust is clear in every conversation about streaming these days, and it's not just Amazon. The streaming industry seems to regret its earlier approach, but it's not easy to take something back once you've offered it. Prime Video used to be one of the easiest streaming services to justify paying for, as it included all the benefits of Amazon Prime.

When the streamer added commercials in 2024, it was a nuisance, but many users felt they were already paying for Prime, not the streamer, so there was no point in upgrading. The new features of Prime Video Ultra are just distractions from the real issue - the loss of trust in these services.

The average viewer may not even be able to use features like 4K UHD video and Dolby Atmos sound, and the downloads are a nice bonus, but for those that don't travel or don't watch TV or movies when they do, it's useless. The increase in concurrent users is a stark contrast from streamers like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max, who are all trying to crack down on password-sharing.

However, this is a feature that used to come standard with every streaming service, not a real upgrade. The streaming industry seems to be regretting its earlier approach, and it's not just Amazon. The 'Streaming Bubble' Burst a Long Time Ago If this is simply the cost of doing business, there's not much we can do about it.

It's not just that ads are an extra source of income for the streamers, or that they pay more reliably - ironically, ad-supported streaming helps these services hold onto more subscribers for longer. Back in 2024, then-Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke to CNBC about the introduction of ads on the service.

He pointed out that most of Disney+'s new subscribers were coming in at the ad-supported tier, which to him meant that fans wanted the cheaper option, even it came with commercial breaks. Related Prime Video's Near-Perfect 2-Part Sci-Fi Is the Weekend Binge That Deserves Way More Love At 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, the two-season series blends brilliant acting with an immersive sci-fi plot that transcends boundaries.

Posts By Lade Omotade From the consumer side of that bargain, it doesn't look so altruistic. These days, it's not uncommon to hear people complain that it was simpler and even cheaper in the days of cable, when everything was packaged together neatly. That may be true in some cases, but the real issue might be the lack of trust in these services.

After years of watching each streamer take away features that fans used to enjoy and then offer them back at a premium cost, it's understandable for subscribers to feel like they've been cheated. Overcoming this blow to morale may be the biggest hurdle the streaming industry has to face





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Amazon Prime Video Streaming Industry Ad-Supported Model Prime Video Ultra 4K UHD Playback Dolby Atmos Audio Downloadable Titles Concurrent Users

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